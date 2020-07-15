Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy.

Apple Wins Major Victory in Battle With EU Over Tax

The bloc's second-highest court sided with the U.S. company over a $14.8 billion tax bill that EU antitrust officials had said the company owed to Ireland.

Pandemic Caution Helped UnitedHealth Group's Results

UnitedHealth Group said profit for the second quarter rose as the company accounted for the deferral of care due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it expects results to be tempered in quarters ahead by the pandemic's cost and economic effects.

Google to Invest $4.5 Billion in India's Jio Platforms

Google will invest about $4.5 billion in India's Jio Platforms, giving the American tech giant a powerful partner for its plans to get hundreds of millions more people online.

Rare-Earth Metals Firm MP Materials to Go Public via Blank-Check Company

Rare-earth minerals producer MP Materials will go public through a blank-check company, joining the growing wave of companies doing so.

Battle Over Bridge Collapse Costs Italy's Benetton Family Its Highways Business

One of Italy's most famous business dynasties bowed to political pressure to surrender its most valuable asset, the company that runs much of the country's highway network, as a belated consequence of the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018.

Nissan Captures a Bit of Tesla Magic With Electric SUV

Nissan finally captured for itself some of the investor excitement over electric vehicles, unveiling a new model that helped its shares rise more than 7%.

Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study

A new U.S.-funded trial would seek 30,000 subjects and could deliver an answer by year-end about whether the vaccine induces immune responses sufficient to protect people safely.

Burberry Sales Slide Continues

Burberry Group PLC said Wednesday that comparable sales fell 45% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, and warned that the second quarter would also still be materially hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

ASML Confirms Outlook After Strong 2Q

ASML reported a sharp rise in second quarter sales and profit, and maintained its growth outlook for 2020 relative to the start of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.