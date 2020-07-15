Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Bank of New York Mellon's Lower Interest-Revenue Forecast Pushes Down Shares

Bank of New York Mellon reported a drop in net interest revenue in the second quarter and warned that the trend may continue, sending its shares lower. 

 
Covid-19 Whiplash Jolts California's Small Businesses

Capacity restrictions, stringent cleaning protocols, conflicting guidance from authorities at different levels of government and concerned clients have damped reopenings in California. 

 
Western Newsrooms Weigh Alternatives to Hong Kong as Beijing Tightens Grip

For decades, Hong Kong's press freedoms have made it a hub for Western media organizations covering Asia. Beijing's new national-security law is causing many newsrooms to rethink the city's status as a haven for journalists. 

 
Wirecard Boasted of Hundreds of Partnerships. Some Were Less Than Meets the Eye.

Before it unraveled, German payments company Wirecard spewed out news releases publicizing partnerships with blue-chip names such as SAP and SoftBank. Some of those announcements were misleading or were promoted without the agreement of the companies involved. 

 
Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy. Trading revenue nearly doubled. 

 
Cirque du Soleil Positions Lenders to Take Control From TPG

The bankrupt circus company is preparing to reject a buyout offer from shareholders in favor of a competing proposal from lenders that have offered to supply $375 million in new loans while taking control of the business. 

 
UnitedHealth's Profits Surge Amid Health-Care Cancellations

UnitedHealth Group saw profits rise sharply because of savings from surgeries, hospital stays and doctor visits canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Walmart to Require Face Masks in All U.S. Stores Starting July 20

Walmart said it will require shoppers to wear masks in all U.S. Walmart and Sam's Club stores starting July 20. 

 
Chipotle to Hire 10,000 Employees as It Adds Drive-Through Lanes

The burrito chain plans to hire as many as 10,000 people over the next few months as it adds more drive-through lanes for people placing digital orders. 

 
Red Bull Replaces Top U.S. Executives Amid Internal Tensions

The maker of Red Bull energy drinks has replaced its top U.S. executives amid internal tensions over the closely held company's response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -6.45% 36.4678 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1.14% 1114.87 Delayed Quote.31.77%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -2.56% 300.59 Delayed Quote.1.95%
WALMART INC. 0.44% 132.62 Delayed Quote.11.08%
WIRECARD AG -7.25% 2.212 Delayed Quote.-97.78%
