Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
American Airlines Plans to Furlough Up to 25,000 Workers This Fall

The airline told tens of thousands of employees that their jobs are at risk after federal aid expires Oct. 1, as air-travel demand falls again amid climbing coronavirus infections. 

 
Virgin Galactic Names Disney International Parks Head as Next CEO

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, has tapped Michael Colglazier of Disney as its next chief executive as the company prepares for commercial services. 

 
Widespread Twitter Hack Reaches Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Barack Obama

Apple was also apparently hacked. It was latest in a series of security failures on the social-media platform. 

 
Care.com to Pay $1 Million to Settle Allegations Over Misrepresented Background Checks

The nation's largest online marketplace for babysitters and other caregivers, will pay $1 million in civil penalties and restitution to settle accusations over misrepresented background checks and auto-renewed subscriptions without getting consumers' consent. 

 
Hudson's Bay CFO Set to Depart

Hudson's Bay Co.'s chief financial officer is set to leave the business following a deal to take the company private and the departure of its chief executive. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Be Renamed Stellantis After Merger With PSA

Partners in the $50 billion deal said the name of the auto-making combination has its roots in the Latin word "stello," meaning "to brighten with stars." 

 
Bank of New York Mellon's Lower Interest-Revenue Forecast Pushes Down Shares

Bank of New York Mellon reported a drop in net interest revenue in the second quarter and warned that the trend may continue, sending its shares lower. 

 
Western Newsrooms Weigh Alternatives to Hong Kong as Beijing Tightens Grip

For decades, Hong Kong's press freedoms have made it a hub for Western media organizations covering Asia. Beijing's new national-security law is causing many newsrooms to rethink the city's status as a haven for journalists. 

 
Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy. Trading revenue nearly doubled. 

 
Cirque du Soleil Positions Lenders to Take Control From TPG

The bankrupt circus company is preparing to reject a buyout offer from shareholders in favor of a competing proposal from lenders that have offered to supply $375 million in new loans while taking control of the business.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.16% 13.44 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
APPLE INC. 0.69% 390.9 Delayed Quote.33.12%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -5.41% 36.86 Delayed Quote.-26.76%
TESLA, INC. 1.93% 1546.01 Delayed Quote.269.57%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 0.65% 18.55 Delayed Quote.60.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAmericans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
RE
12:42aDelayed tax day to bring revenue lift to cash-strapped U.S. states
RE
12:38aU.s. customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by malaysia's top glove corp units suspected of using forced labour
RE
12:36aChina's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
RE
12:31aIMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
RE
12:31aThai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up
RE
12:31aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : FSDF Financial Statements 2019 2020
PU
12:27aJapan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
RE
12:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
12:21aTHE NEXT PHASE OF THE CRISIS : Further Action Needed for a Resilient Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by M..
2SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Delivers 115kV XLPE Triplex Cable and Comp..
3MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. : MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC :. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD C..
4INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
5THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED : IT stocks lift Sensex, Nifty as virus cases near a million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group