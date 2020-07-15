American Airlines Plans to Furlough Up to 25,000 Workers This Fall

The airline told tens of thousands of employees that their jobs are at risk after federal aid expires Oct. 1, as air-travel demand falls again amid climbing coronavirus infections.

Virgin Galactic Names Disney International Parks Head as Next CEO

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, has tapped Michael Colglazier of Disney as its next chief executive as the company prepares for commercial services.

Widespread Twitter Hack Reaches Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Barack Obama

Apple was also apparently hacked. It was latest in a series of security failures on the social-media platform.

Care.com to Pay $1 Million to Settle Allegations Over Misrepresented Background Checks

The nation's largest online marketplace for babysitters and other caregivers, will pay $1 million in civil penalties and restitution to settle accusations over misrepresented background checks and auto-renewed subscriptions without getting consumers' consent.

Hudson's Bay CFO Set to Depart

Hudson's Bay Co.'s chief financial officer is set to leave the business following a deal to take the company private and the departure of its chief executive.

Fiat Chrysler to Be Renamed Stellantis After Merger With PSA

Partners in the $50 billion deal said the name of the auto-making combination has its roots in the Latin word "stello," meaning "to brighten with stars."

Bank of New York Mellon's Lower Interest-Revenue Forecast Pushes Down Shares

Bank of New York Mellon reported a drop in net interest revenue in the second quarter and warned that the trend may continue, sending its shares lower.

Western Newsrooms Weigh Alternatives to Hong Kong as Beijing Tightens Grip

For decades, Hong Kong's press freedoms have made it a hub for Western media organizations covering Asia. Beijing's new national-security law is causing many newsrooms to rethink the city's status as a haven for journalists.

Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy. Trading revenue nearly doubled.

Cirque du Soleil Positions Lenders to Take Control From TPG

The bankrupt circus company is preparing to reject a buyout offer from shareholders in favor of a competing proposal from lenders that have offered to supply $375 million in new loans while taking control of the business.