How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers.

Ernst & Young Says It Isn't Responsible for Luckin Coffee's Accounting Misconduct

The auditor to Luckin Coffee said it bears no responsibility for the Chinese coffee chain's 2019 financial statements and what it called the company's fraudulent misconduct.

Abbott Laboratories Gets Boost From U.S. Covid-19 Testing

The medical company recorded a surge in revenue in its U.S. diagnostics business during April, May and June.

American Targets New York Expansion With JetBlue Pact

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways announced an alliance that the carriers said would speed their recovery from the pandemic-driven travel downturn by boosting their position in large Northeast markets.

Domino's Says Pandemic Sparks Stronger Demand in U.S.

Domino's Pizza posted robust U.S. sales during its latest quarter, as consumers turned to the pizza-delivery company while many other restaurant chains struggled with coronavirus-related limits on their dining rooms.

Trading Powers Morgan Stanley to 45% Profit Jump

The bank reported record quarterly profit and revenue during a period when the coronavirus ripped through the U.S. economy and financial markets.

Bank of America Profit Falls 52% as It Prepares for Coronavirus Defaults

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans.

Johnson & Johnson Posts Lower Sales but Raises Guidance

Johnson & Johnson's revenue declined in the latest quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales of beauty products and medical devices. But the company raised its financial guidance for the rest of the year.

Putnam Fund Trims Bet on Depressed Mall Debt at Loss

A Putnam Investments bond fund is under pressure from an expensive wager on America's depressed shopping malls.

Energy-Focused Firms Struggle to Raise Capital

Institutional investors are avoiding traditional energy-focused funds due to low oil prices, poor returns and increasing concerns on the environment.