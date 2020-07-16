Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT
How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers. 

 
Ernst & Young Says It Isn't Responsible for Luckin Coffee's Accounting Misconduct

The auditor to Luckin Coffee said it bears no responsibility for the Chinese coffee chain's 2019 financial statements and what it called the company's fraudulent misconduct. 

 
Abbott Laboratories Gets Boost From U.S. Covid-19 Testing

The medical company recorded a surge in revenue in its U.S. diagnostics business during April, May and June. 

 
American Targets New York Expansion With JetBlue Pact

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways announced an alliance that the carriers said would speed their recovery from the pandemic-driven travel downturn by boosting their position in large Northeast markets. 

 
Domino's Says Pandemic Sparks Stronger Demand in U.S.

Domino's Pizza posted robust U.S. sales during its latest quarter, as consumers turned to the pizza-delivery company while many other restaurant chains struggled with coronavirus-related limits on their dining rooms. 

 
Trading Powers Morgan Stanley to 45% Profit Jump

The bank reported record quarterly profit and revenue during a period when the coronavirus ripped through the U.S. economy and financial markets. 

 
Bank of America Profit Falls 52% as It Prepares for Coronavirus Defaults

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans. 

 
Johnson & Johnson Posts Lower  Sales but Raises Guidance

Johnson & Johnson's revenue declined in the latest quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales of beauty products and medical devices. But the company raised its financial guidance for the rest of the year. 

 
Putnam Fund Trims Bet on Depressed Mall Debt at Loss

A Putnam Investments bond fund is under pressure from an expensive wager on America's depressed shopping malls. 

 
Energy-Focused Firms Struggle to Raise Capital

Institutional investors are avoiding traditional energy-focused funds due to low oil prices, poor returns and increasing concerns on the environment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -0.87% 95.92 Delayed Quote.11.36%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -5.95% 12.64 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.91% 24.105 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -2.77% 11.25 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 43.72 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -5.03% 3.01 Delayed Quote.-91.92%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.30% 53.16 Delayed Quote.0.45%
WIRECARD AG -6.89% 2.0585 Delayed Quote.-97.94%
WTI 0.27% 41.075 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aDollar dips after rise in U.S. retail sales
RE
11:31aFERC FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : Modernizes PURPA Rules to Ensure Compliance, Reflect Today's Markets
PU
11:30aOil steadies as OPEC+ deal to raise output faces rising economic activity
RE
11:21aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : encourages customers to utilize payment arrangements, bill assistance during COVID-19
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:12aNY Fed's Williams says low take-up of emergency lending facilities a sign of success
RE
11:11aThermo Fisher's sweetened Qiagen bid fails to win over key investor
RE
11:11aCrunch the numbers for dual-purpose crop success
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTICA SYSTEMS AG : INTICA SYSTEMS AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting successfully held - Business in Q2..
2INNERWORKINGS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
3AMEREN : AMEREN CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Aug. 7, 2020
4EURO SUN MINING INC. : EURO SUN MINING : Invited to Participate in Sprott Natural Resource Symposium July 22-2..
5Codex DNA Releases New Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Genome for COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group