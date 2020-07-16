Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Twitter's Biggest Strength Is Also Its Core Weakness

An attack by hackers highlights some troubling issues about the social-media platform, beyond mere technical vulnerabilities. 

 
U.K. Audits Get Worse, Falling Shorter of Regulator's Standards

Audits of company finances in the U.K. got worse in quality, continuing to miss standards set by the Financial Reporting Council, which recently mandated broad changes in the industry aimed at improving oversight and accountability. 

 
Vox Media Lays Off 6% of Workforce

The publisher of New York magazine, the Verge and SB Nation said the action affecting about 70 people reflects the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers. 

 
Ernst & Young Says It Isn't Responsible for Luckin Coffee's Accounting Misconduct

The auditor to Luckin Coffee said it bears no responsibility for the Chinese coffee chain's 2019 financial statements and what it called the company's fraudulent misconduct. 

 
Bank of America Sees Reasons for Optimism in a Coronavirus Economy

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans, but executives say they see early signs of a rebound. 

 
Abbott Laboratories Gets Boost From U.S. Covid-19 Testing

The medical company recorded a surge in revenue in its U.S. diagnostics business during the second quarter. 

 
American Targets New York Expansion With JetBlue Pact

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways announced an alliance that the carriers said would speed their recovery from the pandemic-driven travel downturn by boosting their position in large Northeast markets. 

 
Domino's Sales Get Boost From Lockdowns

Domino's Pizza posted robust U.S. sales in its latest quarter as consumers turned to the pizza-delivery company while many other restaurant chains struggled with coronavirus-related limits on their dining rooms. 

 
Trading Powers Morgan Stanley to 45% Profit Jump

The bank reported record quarterly profit and revenue during a period when the coronavirus ripped through the U.S. economy and financial markets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -0.49% 96.25 Delayed Quote.11.36%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -7.48% 12.425 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.01% 23.855 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -4.50% 11.025 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -6.60% 2.97 Delayed Quote.-91.92%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.11% 52.41 Delayed Quote.0.45%
WIRECARD AG -5.29% 2.095 Delayed Quote.-97.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pRise in COVID-19 cases spurs risk-off move, dollar lifted
RE
04:03pRise in COVID-19 cases spurs risk-off move, dollar lifted
RE
04:01pWall Street ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs
RE
04:01pSINN FÉIN : Maskey condemns vandalising of grave in Milltown Cemetery
PU
04:01pTreasury Yields Fall After Jobs Data -- Update
DJ
03:58pU.s. judge in detroit approves former volkswagen executive oliver schmidt's transfer from u.s. prison to germany -court filing
RE
03:58pMarketing firm sues Occidental for payment of crude
RE
03:51pSOCIAL MEDIA BOTS AND ADVERTISING : FTC Report to Congress
PU
03:48pC$ slides as rising U.S. COVID-19 cases crimp risk appetite
RE
03:46pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : What is Certain about Uncertainty?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : Second Quarter Letter to Shareholders
2TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : rsquo; Top 10 COVID-19 Safety Response Measures
3AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : BOLOGNA AIRPORT: obtained 25 million loan transaction with SACE's prog..
4VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
5TRINET GROUP, INC. : TRINET : Announces COVID-19 Health Carrier Administrative Fees Received to be Returned to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group