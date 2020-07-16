Netflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO

Netflix continued to be a beneficiary of the shelter-in-place world with the streaming giant beating its forecast for new subscribers as it named programming chief Ted Sarandos co-chief executive.

Airline Job Cuts Heat Up Aid Discussions

Looming layoffs at airlines have unions and some lawmakers pushing for more government aid to the industry before an Oct. 1 cutoff.

FBI Probes Twitter Hack Amid Broader Security Concerns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the attack on the social-media platform, amid concerns that the vulnerability of Twitter's systems could pose broader risks to international security.

U.K. Audits Get Worse, Falling Shorter of Regulator's Standards

Audits of company finances in the U.K. got worse in quality, continuing to miss standards set by the Financial Reporting Council, which recently mandated broad changes in the industry aimed at improving oversight and accountability.

Vox Media Lays Off 6% of Workforce

The publisher of New York magazine, the Verge and SB Nation said the action affecting about 70 people reflects the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers.

Ernst & Young Says It Isn't Responsible for Luckin Coffee's Accounting Misconduct

The auditor to Luckin Coffee said it bears no responsibility for the Chinese coffee chain's 2019 financial statements and what it called the company's fraudulent misconduct.

Bank of America Sees Reasons for Optimism in a Coronavirus Economy

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans, but executives say they see early signs of a rebound.

Abbott Laboratories Gets Boost From U.S. Covid-19 Testing

The medical company recorded a surge in revenue in its U.S. diagnostics business during the second quarter.

American Targets New York Expansion With JetBlue Pact

American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways announced an alliance that the carriers said would speed their recovery from the pandemic-driven travel downturn by boosting their position in large Northeast markets.