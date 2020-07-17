Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/17/2020 | 05:16am EDT
FBI Probes Twitter Hack Amid Broader Security Concerns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the attack on the social-media platform, amid concerns that the vulnerability of Twitter's systems could pose broader risks to international security. 

 
Netflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO

Netflix continued to be a beneficiary of the shelter-in-place world with the streaming giant beating its forecast for new subscribers as it named programming chief Ted Sarandos co-chief executive. 

 
California Finds PG&E Responsible for Wine Country Fire

California investigators have concluded that a PG&E transmission line set off a wildfire that charred Sonoma County last fall, even as the utility was cutting off power to millions to reduce the risk that it would spark fires. 

 
SEC Urged to Help Diversify Asset-Management Industry

Regulators should find ways to make the asset-management industry more inclusive of minority- and women-owned firms, a diverse group of investors told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday 

 
Norway's Aker Solutions, Kvaerner to Combine

Norwegian oil-and-gas specialists Aker and Kvaerner have agreed to merge, as they seek a stronger position within low-carbon production and renewable energy industries. 

 
Daimler Recovery to Limit Loss

Daimler said that following a better than expected market recovery and a strong June performance, its second quarter loss will of EUR1.68 billion, less than analysts had forecast. 

 
Ericsson Backs Guidance But Sees Mixed Outlook

Ericsson said it would maintain its full-year guidance after second quarter profits beat estimates, but warned that while some customers are accelerating their investments, others are temporarily cautious. 

 
Rio Tinto Iron Ore Shipments Rise

said its iron ore shipments rose by 1% in the three months through June as it capitalized on strong prices, although production of other key commodities was mixed. 

 
Volvo Swings to Loss

Volvo reported a net loss for the second quarter of SEK282 million, less than expected, as truck deliveries and new orders fell sharply. 

 
How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly declined to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers.

