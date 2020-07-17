N95 Mask Makers Ramp Up Production to Meet U.S. Covid-19 Demand

The coronavirus pandemic has unraveled the global supply chain for medical masks as manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell International work in record time to stoke production at home.

Wirecard Woe Spreads as Banks Struggle to Exit Loans

Wirecard's insolvency is inflicting pain on some banks who lent to the once-highflying German fintech.

BlackRock's Profit Jumps 21% as Investors Surge Into Bond Funds

The world's largest asset manager benefited as investors leaned on bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong's Main Airline Expects $1.3 Billion Loss

Like the rest of the industry, Cathay Pacific Airways has been plunged into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded demand for travel and prompted official restrictions.

British Airways Retires Entire Fleet of Iconic Boeing 747s

British Airways has said it will retire all of its Boeing 747s, as it struggles to cope with the unprecedented slump in travel demand during the coronavirus pandemic, marking the end of an era for the iconic jumbo jet.

Business Jets Are Flying Again. Their Manufacturers Aren't.

Private-plane makers have concentrated on developing new long-range models, but the postpandemic world may end up preferring cheaper, smaller aircraft.

Volvo Swings to Loss

Volvo reported a net loss for the second quarter of SEK282 million, less than expected, as truck deliveries and new orders fell sharply.

Volkswagen Global Sales Fall Sharply in June

Volkswagen's global deliveries fell in all regions except the Asia-Pacific region in June, excluding China, the company said.

Norway's Aker Solutions, Kvaerner to Combine

Norwegian oil-and-gas specialists Aker and Kvaerner have agreed to merge, as they seek a stronger position within low-carbon production and renewable energy industries.

Daimler Recovery to Limit Loss

Daimler said that following a better than expected market recovery and a strong June performance, its second quarter loss will of EUR1.68 billion, less than analysts had forecast.