News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/17/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
N95 Mask Makers Ramp Up Production to Meet U.S. Covid-19 Demand

The coronavirus pandemic has unraveled the global supply chain for medical masks as manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell International work in record time to stoke production at home. 

 
Wirecard Woe Spreads as Banks Struggle to Exit Loans

Wirecard's insolvency is inflicting pain on some banks who lent to the once-highflying German fintech. 

 
ESG Insights - Garment Industry Torn Apart by Covid

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw negative implications for the clothing sector and Russia's Norilsk Nickel, but positive implications for EDP, Oatly and MP Materials. 

 
BlackRock's Profit Jumps 21% as Investors Surge Into Bond Funds

The world's largest asset manager benefited as investors leaned on bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hong Kong's Main Airline Expects $1.3 Billion Loss

Like the rest of the industry, Cathay Pacific Airways has been plunged into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded demand for travel and prompted official restrictions. 

 
British Airways Retires Boeing 747 Early Amid Pandemic

British Airways is retiring its fleet of Boeing 747s years ahead of schedule, the latest carrier to withdraw a jet that was for decades a mainstay of international travel, as the aviation industry reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Business Jets Are Flying Again. Their Manufacturers Aren't.

Private-plane makers have concentrated on developing new long-range models, but the postpandemic world may end up preferring cheaper, smaller aircraft. 

 
Volvo Swings to Loss

Volvo reported a net loss for the second quarter of SEK282 million, less than expected, as truck deliveries and new orders fell sharply. 

 
Volkswagen Global Sales Fall Sharply in June

Volkswagen's global deliveries fell in all regions except the Asia-Pacific region in June, excluding China, the company said. 

 
Norway's Aker Solutions, Kvaerner to Combine

Norwegian oil-and-gas specialists Aker and Kvaerner have agreed to merge, as they seek a stronger position within low-carbon production and renewable energy industries.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.20% 160.16 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
AB VOLVO 0.85% 160.1 Delayed Quote.1.18%
AKER ASA 9.51% 417 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
AKER SOLUTIONS 34.18% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-58.70%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.83% 177.225 Delayed Quote.-42.31%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.47% 6.02 End-of-day quote.-47.74%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.38% 155.18 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -2.32% 218.9 Delayed Quote.-64.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.62% 43.14 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.19% 144.44 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
WIRECARD AG -5.66% 1.9764 Delayed Quote.-98.05%
WTI -0.39% 40.62 Delayed Quote.-33.23%

