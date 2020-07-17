FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn legal testimony from Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as part of its year-long probe of whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices.

Exelon Unit to Pay $200 Million to Settle Illinois Bribe Case

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

CVS Covid-19 Test Results Are Taking Longer Than Customers Have Been Told

As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., wait times for many people tested by pharmacy chain CVS are stretching longer than they were told to expect.

Auto Loans Remain Friendly So Far at Ally

At least through the second quarter, auto-loans measures have held up at Ally Financial. But the data is still cloudy through August, when deferral programs end.

N95 Mask Makers Ramp Up Production to Meet U.S. Covid-19 Demand

The coronavirus pandemic has unraveled the global supply chain for medical masks as manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell International work in record time to stoke production at home.

Wirecard Woe Spreads as Banks Struggle to Exit Loans

Wirecard's insolvency is inflicting pain on some banks who lent to the once-highflying German fintech.

ESG Insights - Garment Industry Torn Apart by Covid

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw negative implications for the clothing sector and Russia's Norilsk Nickel, but positive implications for EDP, Oatly and MP Materials.

BlackRock's Profit Jumps 21% as Investors Surge Into Bond Funds

The world's largest asset manager benefited as investors leaned on bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong's Main Airline Expects $1.3 Billion Loss

Like the rest of the industry, Cathay Pacific Airways has been plunged into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded demand for travel and prompted official restrictions.

British Airways Retires Boeing 747 Early Amid Pandemic

British Airways is retiring its fleet of Boeing 747s years ahead of schedule, the latest carrier to withdraw a jet that was for decades a mainstay of international travel, as the aviation industry reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.