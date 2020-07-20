Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:16am EDT
EBay Nears Deal to Sell Classified-Ads Unit to Adevinta

EBay is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta, according to people familiar with the matter, as the online auction pioneer seeks to refocus on its core marketplace business. 

 
Disney Slashed Ad Spending on Facebook Amid Growing Boycott

Walt Disney has dramatically slashed its advertising spending on Facebook, according to people familiar with the situation, the latest setback for the tech giant as it faces a boycott from companies upset with its handling of hate speech and divisive content. 

 
Twitter Hack Revives Concerns Over Its Data Security

The hack that exposed Twitter's longstanding security issues last week started with a process familiar to almost every internet user: the password reset. 

 
The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams

The industrial giant hoped to remake itself as a software powerhouse. Here's what went wrong. 

 
What Banks Tell Us About Business: Everybody Is Struggling

When they reported earnings this past week, the biggest U.S. lenders said they don't expect America's economy to pull out of its slump soon. 

 
U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19

Business executives who were bracing for a monthslong disruption due to the coronavirus are now thinking in terms of years. Their job has changed from riding it out to reinventing roles and strategies. 

 
Brooks Brothers' Latest Suitor Wants to Bring Italian Flair to American Fashion

The race to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy is about to get a little more crowded with a group of Italian investors planning to bid for the quintessential American clothing brand. 

 
FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as part of its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws. 

 
Exelon Unit to Pay $200 Million to Settle Illinois Bribe Case

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said. 

 
CVS Covid-19 Test Results Are Taking Longer Than Customers Have Been Told

As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., wait times for many people tested by pharmacy chain CVS are stretching longer than they were told to expect.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA -0.69% 115 Delayed Quote.10.58%
EBAY INC. -0.89% 58.13 Delayed Quote.60.98%
EXELON CORPORATION 3.51% 39.395 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
FACEBOOK 0.46% 242.03 Delayed Quote.17.92%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.65% 118.65 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aNew Zealand economy doing better than expected, finance minister says
RE
01:35aThai central bank says could be several years before tourist numbers normalise
RE
01:34aEuro rises above $1.1452 to highest levels since march
RE
01:26aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of June 2020)
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aDutch PM says progress in EU virus recovery talks, but failure still possible
RE
01:09aWhen the U.S. sneezes, the world catches a cold. What happens when it has severe COVID-19?
RE
01:06aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
12:58aIndonesia central bank warns of U-shaped economic recovery from pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : EXCLUSIVE: Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ties, sour..
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Dutch health tech company Philips says will return to growt..
4VALNEVA SE : VALNEVA : French vaccines group Valneva to participate in UK's COVID-19 response programme
5TESLA, INC. : Alibaba-backed EV maker Xpeng raises $500 million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group