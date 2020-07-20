EBay Nears Deal to Sell Classified-Ads Unit to Adevinta

EBay is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta, according to people familiar with the matter, as the online auction pioneer seeks to refocus on its core marketplace business.

Disney Slashed Ad Spending on Facebook Amid Growing Boycott

Walt Disney has dramatically slashed its advertising spending on Facebook, according to people familiar with the situation, the latest setback for the tech giant as it faces a boycott from companies upset with its handling of hate speech and divisive content.

Twitter Hack Revives Concerns Over Its Data Security

The hack that exposed Twitter's longstanding security issues last week started with a process familiar to almost every internet user: the password reset.

The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams

The industrial giant hoped to remake itself as a software powerhouse. Here's what went wrong.

What Banks Tell Us About Business: Everybody Is Struggling

When they reported earnings this past week, the biggest U.S. lenders said they don't expect America's economy to pull out of its slump soon.

U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19

Business executives who were bracing for a monthslong disruption due to the coronavirus are now thinking in terms of years. Their job has changed from riding it out to reinventing roles and strategies.

Brooks Brothers' Latest Suitor Wants to Bring Italian Flair to American Fashion

The race to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy is about to get a little more crowded with a group of Italian investors planning to bid for the quintessential American clothing brand.

FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as part of its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws.

Exelon Unit to Pay $200 Million to Settle Illinois Bribe Case

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

CVS Covid-19 Test Results Are Taking Longer Than Customers Have Been Told

As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., wait times for many people tested by pharmacy chain CVS are stretching longer than they were told to expect.