Caesars and Eldorado Close $8.58 Billion Merger

An $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment closed, forging the largest casino operator in the U.S. amid uncertainty across the industry over the spread of Covid-19.

SoftBank Pulls $700 Million From Credit Suisse Fund

SoftBank Group has pulled about $700 million out of a Credit Suisse Group fund following the Swiss bank's internal review into the Japanese conglomerate's role, according to people familiar with the matter.

Walmart Revives Plan to Sell Stake in U.K. Grocery Chain

Walmart has relaunched the planned sale of a majority stake in its U.K. grocery-store chain Asda after putting the process on hold in April.

Jack Ma's Ant Group Plans Dual IPOs in Shanghai, Hong Kong

Ant Group, the Chinese tech and financial-services giant that owns mobile-payments network Alipay, said it is planning IPOs in Hong Kong and Shanghai, bypassing New York. The combined offering could be among the largest in history.

China May Retaliate Against Nokia, Ericsson If EU Countries Ban Huawei

Beijing is considering retaliating against the Chinese operations of two major European telecommunication-equipment manufacturers, Nokia and Ericsson, should European Union members follow the lead of the U.S. and U.K. in barring China's Huawei from 5G networks.

Chevron Agrees to $5 Billion Takeover of Noble Energy

Chevron has agreed to buy Noble Energy, in what would be the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry.

Cal-Maine Sales Rose as Consumers Stocked Up on Eggs

Cal-Maine Foods sales rose 62% in the latest quarter as consumers stocked up on eggs to prepare meals at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Front-Runner Shows Promise in Trials

A leading coronavirus-vaccine candidate being developed by University of Oxford researchers and AstraZeneca showed positive results in early trials, according to published results, raising the prospect that a shot could be available by the end of this year.

Kroger Provides Coronavirus Tests for Employees

Kroger is providing a coronavirus test for its employees to use at home, as retailers and other companies redouble efforts to protect employees and customers.

Fracking Contractor BJ Services Slides Into Bankruptcy Wind-Down

TES Asset Acquisition, LLC, an affiliate of BJ Services' part-owner CSL Capital Management LP, has made an offer for some of the company's active fracking operations.