News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
IBM Earnings Falter as Pandemic Accelerates Turnaround Push

IBM's second-quarter revenue fell 5.4% as the coronavirus roiled many of its corporate customers, although cloud-computing revenue rose 30%. 

 
Warner Bros. Postpones 'Tenet' Release Indefinitely

The thriller, a potential blockbuster, may be released internationally as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie movie studios and theaters in the U.S. 

 
Bayer Loses Roundup Appeal

The company lost an appeal in the first case to go to trial linking its Roundup weedkiller product to cancer, though the California court greatly reduced the amount of damages awarded to $20.4 million. 

 
Caesars and Eldorado Close $8.58 Billion Merger

An $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment closed, forging the largest casino operator in the U.S. amid uncertainty across the industry over the spread of Covid-19. 

 
Congressional Panel Questions $700 Million Loan to YRC Worldwide

A bipartisan panel of legislators raised questions about the Treasury Department's decision to designate trucking company YRC Worldwide as critical to national security and lend it $700 million in coronavirus-relief funds. 

 
Covid Rewrites the Disney Playbook

The company's strategy of connecting stories across movies, toys, theme parks and TV has made Disney especially vulnerable to the disruptions of the pandemic. Executives are scrambling to address what is looking to be a prolonged crisis, forcing a realignment of priorities. 

 
SoftBank Pulls $700 Million From Credit Suisse Fund

SoftBank Group has pulled about $700 million out of a Credit Suisse Group fund following the Swiss bank's internal review into the Japanese conglomerate's role, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Walmart Revives Plan to Sell Stake in U.K. Grocery Chain

Walmart has relaunched the planned sale of a majority stake in its U.K. grocery-store chain Asda after putting the process on hold in April. 

 
Chevron Agrees to $5 Billion Takeover of Noble Energy

Chevron agreed to buy Noble Energy, in what would be the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry. 

 
Briggs & Stratton Files for Bankruptcy, Agrees to Sell Assets to KPS

The maker of small engines for lawn mowers and other outdoor maintenance equipment filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Missouri.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.19% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION -0.40% 12.37 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.20% 85.27 Delayed Quote.-27.65%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.05% 10.05 Delayed Quote.-23.27%
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. 0.63% 38.24 Delayed Quote.-36.28%
KPS AG -0.95% 6.28 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 5.44% 10.18 Delayed Quote.-61.13%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.23% 6272 End-of-day quote.31.88%
WALMART INC. -0.20% 131.47 Delayed Quote.10.85%
WTI 0.43% 40.755 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -27.17% 2.6 Delayed Quote.40.00%
