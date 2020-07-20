Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Disney Fires Top ABC News Executive for Racially Insensitive Remarks

Walt Disney fired senior ABC News executive Barbara Fedida after an investigation confirmed allegations that she made insensitive and racist remarks about colleagues at the network. 

 
IBM Works to Reshape Business as Coronavirus Uncertainty Lingers

IBM's second-quarter revenue fell 5.4% as the coronavirus roiled many of its corporate customers, although cloud-computing revenue rose 30%. 

 
UBS to Pay $10 Million to Resolve SEC Charges

UBS will pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that the firm broke rules aimed at giving mom-and-pop investors priority access in buying fresh municipal bonds. 

 
Warner Bros. Postpones 'Tenet' Release Indefinitely

The thriller, a potential blockbuster, may be released internationally as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie movie studios and theaters in the U.S. 

 
BHP Achieves Annual Guidance for Output of Most Commodities

BHP Group said it achieved annual production guidance for most of its major commodities despite disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Former Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape in Lawsuit

A former Fox Business associate producer alleged in a lawsuit Monday that she was raped and assaulted by Fox News anchor Ed Henry, who the cable news network fired in recent weeks after investigating the claims. 

 
Bayer Loses Roundup Appeal

The company lost an appeal in the first case to go to trial linking its Roundup weedkiller product to cancer, though the California court greatly reduced the amount of damages awarded to $20.4 million. 

 
Caesars and Eldorado Close $8.58 Billion Merger

An $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment closed, forging the largest casino operator in the U.S. amid uncertainty across the industry over the spread of Covid-19. 

 
Congressional Panel Questions $700 Million Loan to YRC Worldwide

A bipartisan panel of legislators raised questions about the Treasury Department's decision to designate trucking company YRC Worldwide as critical to national security and lend it $700 million in coronavirus-relief funds. 

 
Covid Rewrites the Disney Playbook

The company's strategy of connecting stories across movies, toys, theme parks and TV has made Disney especially vulnerable to the disruptions of the pandemic. Executives are scrambling to address what is looking to be a prolonged crisis, forcing a realignment of priorities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.19% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
BHP GROUP 1.21% 38.38 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION -0.40% 12.37 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. 0.63% 38.24 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
FOX CORPORATION -2.06% 24.76 Delayed Quote.-33.21%
UBS GROUP AG -0.84% 11.265 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.72% 117.79 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -27.17% 2.6 Delayed Quote.1.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aHow remote work divides America
RE
12:05aGulf economies seen shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021
RE
12:05aSaudi economy expected to contract 5.2% in 2020, grow 3.1% in 2021 (+1.0%; +2.0% in april poll)
RE
12:02aRecovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel
RE
12:02aEU SUMMIT CHAIRMAN : Decisions we have take today will transform the face of europe
RE
12:01aEuropean Union Leaders Agree on Spending Plan for Recovery -- Update
DJ
07/21Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Tonight is a big step forward toward recovery
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Europe as a whole has now a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : The new budget will power the european green deal and digitalisation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/20/2020 Vale informs on estimates update for pellets and S11D
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of ..
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : iSignthis Ltd No Material Non Compliance Findings by Independent Expert
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Growth Accelerates, Q1 Revenue Up 23%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group