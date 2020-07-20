Disney Fires Top ABC News Executive for Racially Insensitive Remarks

Walt Disney fired senior ABC News executive Barbara Fedida after an investigation confirmed allegations that she made insensitive and racist remarks about colleagues at the network.

IBM Works to Reshape Business as Coronavirus Uncertainty Lingers

IBM's second-quarter revenue fell 5.4% as the coronavirus roiled many of its corporate customers, although cloud-computing revenue rose 30%.

UBS to Pay $10 Million to Resolve SEC Charges

UBS will pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that the firm broke rules aimed at giving mom-and-pop investors priority access in buying fresh municipal bonds.

Warner Bros. Postpones 'Tenet' Release Indefinitely

The thriller, a potential blockbuster, may be released internationally as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie movie studios and theaters in the U.S.

BHP Achieves Annual Guidance for Output of Most Commodities

BHP Group said it achieved annual production guidance for most of its major commodities despite disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape in Lawsuit

A former Fox Business associate producer alleged in a lawsuit Monday that she was raped and assaulted by Fox News anchor Ed Henry, who the cable news network fired in recent weeks after investigating the claims.

Bayer Loses Roundup Appeal

The company lost an appeal in the first case to go to trial linking its Roundup weedkiller product to cancer, though the California court greatly reduced the amount of damages awarded to $20.4 million.

Caesars and Eldorado Close $8.58 Billion Merger

An $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment closed, forging the largest casino operator in the U.S. amid uncertainty across the industry over the spread of Covid-19.

Congressional Panel Questions $700 Million Loan to YRC Worldwide

A bipartisan panel of legislators raised questions about the Treasury Department's decision to designate trucking company YRC Worldwide as critical to national security and lend it $700 million in coronavirus-relief funds.

Covid Rewrites the Disney Playbook

The company's strategy of connecting stories across movies, toys, theme parks and TV has made Disney especially vulnerable to the disruptions of the pandemic. Executives are scrambling to address what is looking to be a prolonged crisis, forcing a realignment of priorities.