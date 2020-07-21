Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Covid-19 Prompts Walmart to Close Stores on Thanksgiving Day

The retailer also plans to pay employees another special bonus in reaction to the pandemic. "We know it's been a trying year,' its U.S. chief told staff. 

 
Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank Parent Looks to Close More Than Third of Stores

Tailored Brands said it will also will lay off 20% of its corporate staff as the Covid-19 pandemic saps demand for its chains' apparel. 

 
Tapestry Board Had Opened Probe Into CEO Zeitlin Before He Resigned

Jide Zeitlin resigned as the chairman and chief executive of Tapestry amid a board investigation into his personal behavior, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Carlyle Co-CEO Glenn Youngkin to Step Down

Carlyle Group said its co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin will step down, leaving Kewsong Lee in sole charge of one of the world's largest private-equity firms. 

 
Wells Fargo CFO John Shrewsberry to Leave

Wells Fargo said it would replace its long-serving chief financial officer, the latest executive to leave as the bank's new CEO shakes up top management. 

 
Coca-Cola Sales Fall 28%, but It Says the Worst Is Over

The beverage giant said it believes the biggest challenges of the pandemic are behind it, despite the current surge in coronavirus cases in many parts of the U.S. Executives expect sales to improve in Asia and Europe. 

 
Lockheed Martin Boosts 2020 Guidance

The world's biggest defense company raised its full-year sales and profit guidance as the Pentagon accelerated defense contract awards and pledged to cover the industry's increased costs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Arkansas Pension Sues Allianz Over More Than $700 Million Loss

An Arkansas public pension plan sued Allianz Global Investors and its corporate parent, alleging the money manager violated its fiduciary duties and abandoned risk controls when it sought to reverse February losses by doubling down on a series of unprofitable trades. 

 
UBS's Focus on Wealthy Clients Cushions Against Losses

Swiss lender UBS said it could start buying back stock again later this year despite the shadow over markets from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Philip Morris Beats 2Q Expectations But Volumes Fall 18%

Philip Morris International said its profit and sales fell for the latest quarter as the cigarette producer saw weaker demand and faced some manufacturing challenges tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.30% 188.84 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.94% 376.47 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 3.92% 75.735 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. 11.01% 0.7761 Delayed Quote.-83.09%
TAPESTRY, INC. 5.60% 13.86 Delayed Quote.-51.35%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.41% 29.77 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
UBS GROUP AG 2.62% 11.56 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WALMART INC. 1.09% 132.89 Delayed Quote.10.63%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5.78% 26.01 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pEUR750BN EU RECOVERY FUND : Deal!
PU
01:30pBoeing 737 MAX not expected to fly before October, FAA preparing directive
RE
01:25pS&P 500, Dow rise after positive earnings, stimulus bets
RE
01:16pChina agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pSoybeans slide on improved U.S. crop conditions
RE
01:12pCanada's Hibernia shuts oil platform production
RE
01:08pEuro hits 1-1/2 year high versus dollar after EU virus deal
RE
01:06pHUAWEI WILL NOT BE PREVENTED FROM INVESTING IN FRANCE : Le Maire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group