Boeing 737 MAX Increasingly Unlikely to Carry Passengers Before 2021

Boeing's 737 MAX isn't likely to resume widespread passenger flights until early next year-nearly two months beyond previous expectations-due to another regulatory delay, according to U.S. government and industry officials.

Neiman Bankruptcy Could Bury Probe Into Private-Equity Asset Transfer

Despite creditor objections, the findings of an investigation into the shift of MyTheresa to Neiman's owners have been filed under seal.

Twitter Bans QAnon Accounts, Citing Risk of Offline Harm

Twitter said it would step up enforcement against followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, becoming the first major platform to take aggressive action to limit the spread of a discredited movement that has festered online for years.

Snap Revenue Slows but Sees Advertisers Ramping Up

Snap Inc. reported slowing revenue growth in the second quarter, but said Snapchat advertisers appeared to be spending more in recent weeks.

Pharma Companies Split on Coronavirus Vaccine Pricing Plans

Some pharmaceutical companies pledged to members of Congress that they wouldn't seek a profit from their shots to prevent Covid-19, while others indicated they would.

Hertz Reaches $650 Million Deal Tied to Fleet Reduction

The rental-car company said it has reached a temporary $650 million deal with a creditor group that has been fighting its plan to reduce the size of its leased fleet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Briggs & Stratton Scraps Retiree Medical Benefits in Bankruptcy

The company's bankruptcy might be bad news for bondholders owed $195 million and even worse news for hundreds of retirees who are losing health benefits as the Covid-19 pandemic takes a deadly toll on the nation's elderly.

Biotech Startup Cerevance Extends Series B to $65 Million

Hot biotech market pushes funding past earlier goal, with capital going to discover new drugs for Parkinson's, other neurological diseases.

Facebook Creates Teams to Study Racial Bias, After Previously Limiting Such Efforts

The social media giant aims to study and address potential racial bias on its core platform and Instagram unit, in a departure from the company's prior reluctance to explore the way its products affect different minority groups.

Apple Pledges to Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

The tech giant plans to reduce its emissions by 75% and develop carbon-removal solutions for the remaining 25% of its footprint.