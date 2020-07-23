Intel Posts Profit Surge But Warns of More Delays on Advanced Chips

Intel reported stronger earnings in the second quarter, buttressed by a work-from-home economy that has spurred demand for computing power, but it signaled a delay in its development of superfast chips.

Tech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage

New announcements from Google and Apple shed light on how billions of dollars pledged by tech companies for affordable housing are being deployed.

Blackstone Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets

Blackstone Group is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

AMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August

The chain is pushing back the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid- to late August, after a number of summer blockbusters delayed their release dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consider Harvesting Gains at Tractor Supply

Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply posted impressive growth last quarter, but its share prices are also getting precariously high.

Amazon Met With Startups About Investing, Then Launched Competing Products

Some companies regret sharing information with the tech giant and its Alexa Fund. 'We may have been naive in believing they weren't competitive with us,' said one executive.

Drop in Demand Hits Car Makers: Earnings at a Glance

Auto makers reported results dragged down by lower customer demand brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hershey Braces for Halloween Hit From Coronavirus

The candy maker said a subdued Halloween this year because of the coronavirus pandemic could hurt candy demand during a holiday that typically generates a tenth of its sales.

Ubisoft Chief Pledges Changes to Culture After Executives Were Accused of Misconduct

The French videogame maker promised to overhaul its workplace culture following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior that have led several senior executives to leave the company.

Twitter Adds More Users, but Revenue and Profit Fall

Twitter reported strong user growth but experienced lingering impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in its latest quarter, as the platform will have to navigate a rocky advertising climate and the fallout from a security breach.