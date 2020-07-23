Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Intel Posts Profit Surge But Warns of More Delays on Advanced Chips

Intel reported stronger earnings in the second quarter, buttressed by a work-from-home economy that has spurred demand for computing power, but it signaled a delay in its development of superfast chips. 

 
Tech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage

New announcements from Google and Apple shed light on how billions of dollars pledged by tech companies for affordable housing are being deployed. 

 
Blackstone Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets

Blackstone Group is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
AMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August

The chain is pushing back the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid- to late August, after a number of summer blockbusters delayed their release dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Consider Harvesting Gains at Tractor Supply

Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply posted impressive growth last quarter, but its share prices are also getting precariously high. 

 
Amazon Met With Startups About Investing, Then Launched Competing Products

Some companies regret sharing information with the tech giant and its Alexa Fund. 'We may have been naive in believing they weren't competitive with us,' said one executive. 

 
Drop in Demand Hits Car Makers: Earnings at a Glance

Auto makers reported results dragged down by lower customer demand brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Hershey Braces for Halloween Hit From Coronavirus

The candy maker said a subdued Halloween this year because of the coronavirus pandemic could hurt candy demand during a holiday that typically generates a tenth of its sales. 

 
Ubisoft Chief Pledges Changes to Culture After Executives Were Accused of Misconduct

The French videogame maker promised to overhaul its workplace culture following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior that have led several senior executives to leave the company. 

 
Twitter Adds More Users, but Revenue and Profit Fall

Twitter reported strong user growth but experienced lingering impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in its latest quarter, as the platform will have to navigate a rocky advertising climate and the fallout from a security breach.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.07% 1516.75 Delayed Quote.16.83%
APPLE INC. -4.55% 371.38 Delayed Quote.32.50%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 60.4 Delayed Quote.2.01%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.29% 56.67 Delayed Quote.3.68%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 0.03% 146 Delayed Quote.54.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Down As AMC Delays Cinema Reopenings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down As Microsoft, Tesla Slide In Wake Of Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pFinancials Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pIntel corp ceo says company is open to using external foundry services to deliver 'most predictability and performance for our customers' - conf call
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pConsumer Cos Down After Unemployment Claims -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pHealth Care Down As Optimism On Covid Treatment Fades -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:12pIndustrials Down After Unemployment Claims Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group