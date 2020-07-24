Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/24/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Intel Posts Profit Surge but Warns of More Delays on Advanced Chips

Intel reported stronger second-quarter earnings, buttressed by a work-from-home economy that has spurred demand for computing power, but it signaled a delay in its development of superfast chips. 

 
PetroChina, Sinopec to Sell Assets to State-Owned Company for $55 Billion

PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. have agreed to sell some of their assets to China's state-owned pipeline company in return for a total of $55 billion in equity and cash. 

 
Disney Delays 'Mulan' Indefinitely, Postpones 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' Sequels

The entertainment giant is making more changes to its movie-release schedule, including canceling the planned August release of "Mulan," as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil Hollywood. 

 
Tesla Prepares for Hiring Boom as Elon Musk Targets Manufacturing Expansion

Elon Musk's plan to build Tesla's fourth vehicle assembly factory represents the next phase in his effort to reshape the auto maker. 

 
No Bars, No Problem for Boston Beer: Earnings at a Glance

Boston Beer Co. reported strong results as consumers' coronavirus-altered habits continue to benefit some companies, while presenting lingering obstacles to others. 

 
Tech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage

New announcements from Google and Apple shed light on how billions of dollars pledged by tech companies for affordable housing are being deployed. 

 
Lands' End Warns About Ability to Stay in Business

The Wisconsin-based casual-clothing seller said its future could be in doubt if it isn't able to refinance a $384.1 million term loan from Bank of America NA and others. 

 
Head of Hearst Magazine Unit Resigns After Article Alleging Offensive Comments

Troy Young, the head of Hearst Magazines, has resigned a day after the publication of a profile in which several women at the company accused him of making lewd and sexist comments. 

 
Blackstone Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets

Blackstone Group is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Bankruptcy Judge Buries Probe of Neiman Backers

A committee of unsecured creditors has targeted Neiman's owners over the MyTheresa transfer, saying the transaction amounted to asset-stripping for which they must compensate creditors.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.07% 1516.75 Delayed Quote.13.24%
APPLE INC. -4.55% 371.38 Delayed Quote.32.50%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.95% 24.54 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 60.4 Delayed Quote.0.92%
LANDS' END, INC. 1.81% 8.42 Delayed Quote.-49.88%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.72% 2.8 End-of-day quote.-28.39%
TESLA, INC. -4.98% 1513.07 Delayed Quote.261.69%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.29% 56.67 Delayed Quote.1.31%
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. -0.74% 659.23 Delayed Quote.74.47%
