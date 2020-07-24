Verizon Revenue Drops as Pandemic Slows Phone Shopping

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier continued to add customers during the coronavirus pandemic, though quarterly revenue declined in its core wireless business and its online advertising unit.

Schlumberger Cuts 21,000 Jobs Amid Historic Oil Downturn

Schlumberger, the world's largest oil-field services company, is cutting about 21,000 jobs as oil producers make steep spending reductions in response to a historic drop in prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman Settles 1MDB Dispute With Malaysia for $3.9 Billion

The Wall Street bank reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia in connection with a multibillion-dollar scandal that has plagued the firm and rocked the country's politics.

China Pushes Energy Reform With Pipeline Deals

China is moving to wean its economy off coal and boost use of cleaner natural gas, with two of the country's energy giants set to pump nearly $56 billion of assets into a new national pipeline firm.

Honeywell's Safety-Equipment Sales Rise, but Aerospace Demand Falls

Rising demand for personal protective equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic weren't enough to offset declines in Honeywell's aerospace segment.

American Express Reports $1.6 Billion in Provisions for Credit Losses

The credit-card company reported a large drop in second-quarter profit as it logged provisions of $1.6 billion to cover potential credit losses. The company said the Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected quarterly results.

Airbus Looks to End Trade Dispute With U.S. by Forgoing Some Government Support

Airbus has agreed with the Spanish and French governments to change some financial-support agreements in an attempt to bring an end to a yearslong trade dispute with the U.S.

A&E Has Lost Half Its Viewers Since Dropping 'Live PD'

Ratings for A&E Network have plummeted since it canceled the hit police reality show "Live PD" on June 10, a sign of how much the network relies on law-enforcement programming.

UK Telecom Operators Seek Cost Relief From British Govt for Ban on Huawei

U.K. telecommunication operators are engaged with the British government as they seek to recover part of the extra costs resulting from the government's ban on 5G equipment made by China's Huawei, Vodafone's Chief Executive Nick Read said.