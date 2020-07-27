HSBC Defends Cooperation With U.S. Prosecutors in Huawei Case

HSBC Holdings issued a statement defending its cooperation with U.S. prosecutors in a case against China's Huawei Technologies after Chinese state media said the bank had set Huawei up.

AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo in Oncology Deal

AstraZeneca has entered into an oncology collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $6 billion.

SAP To Spin Off Qualtrics Unit

Technology group SAP said it plans to take its Qualtrics cloud-software business public through an initial public offering.

Ryanair Swings to Loss

Ryanair reported a first-quarter net loss of EUR185.1 million and wasn't able to give any guidance for fiscal 2021 but said it expected the year to be very challenging.

At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up

Boeing and Airbus are making planes that airlines aren't collecting, straining their finances as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on travel and the aerospace industry.

TikTok Could Be Tough Target for Trump Administration

The Trump administration's efforts to thwart a perceived security threat from video-sharing app TikTok faces challenges beyond those it faced when taking on other Chinese-owned businesses such as Huawei.

Sinclair Postpones Controversial Show About Coronavirus

The owner of 191 television stations will delay airing an episode of "America This Week" that interviews a medical researcher who makes the unsubstantiated claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci helped manufacture the virus.

Rush Street Interactive to Go Public as Part of a $1.8 Billion Deal

Rush Street Interactive has agreed to go public via a merger with a blank-check company that will value the online sports-and-casino betting company at $1.8 billion including debt.

Wells Fargo Tightens Purse Strings to Ride Out Pandemic

The fourth-largest U.S. bank is slashing costs, cutting staff and tightening up on lending to ride out the coronavirus recession. Its rivals might not be too far behind.

Behind the Fall of Ebony: Fraud Accusations and a Fight Over Control of a Black Media Dynasty

The new board chairman says he discovered a number of troubling transactions at the influential Black-owned magazine.