News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/27/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Visa, Mastercard Fined Wirecard for Dubious Transactions

Defunct payments processor Wirecard miscoded gambling transactions and had high levels of stolen card purchases and reversed transactions, leading to big fines from card networks, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Walmart, Kroger Bottle Their Own Milk and Shake Up American Dairy Industry

Supermarket chains aim to price the staple as low as possible to draw in shoppers, squeezing old-line companies with premium brands. Farmers are part of the collateral damage. 

 
Toys Are Selling, but Mattel and Hasbro Aren't Cashing In

Toys from Barbie dolls to board games are flying off the shelves, literally and virtually, as parents look for ways to entertain their children during the coronavirus pandemic. But retailers haven't rushed to restock their inventory. 

 
Walgreens CEO to Step Down, Become Chairman

The pharmacy chain said Stefano Pessina has decided to step down as chief executive after five years in the role, and will become executive chairman once the company names his successor. 

 
LVMH 1H Net Profit, Revenue Plunged Due to Coronavirus

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said net profit and revenue fell significantly in the first half due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that it hopes activities will gradually recover in the second half of the year. 

 
Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products: Earnings at a Glance

The Covid-19 pandemic had a limited impact on Atos, Hangzhou HIK Vision Digital Technology and SAP. 

 
Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Begins Final-Stage Testing

The pivotal trial will evaluate, in 30,000 subjects across the U.S., whether two doses prevent symptomatic Covid-19. 

 
Google to Keep Employees Home Until Summer 2021 Amid Pandemic

The tech giant will keep its employees home until at least next July, making the search-engine giant the first major U.S. corporation to formalize such an extended timetable. 

 
Albertsons Books Higher Sales Amid Coronavirus

The grocer, which also owns the Safeway and Jewel-Osco chains, said sales rose 21% in its latest quarter as consumers continue to opt for eating at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Under Armour Receives 'Wells Notices' From SEC

Securities regulators have warned Under Armour, founder Kevin Plank and its finance chief that they could face civil-enforcement action related to the sportswear maker's accounting practices.

