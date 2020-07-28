Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Moderna, Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines Begin Final-Stage Testing

Two of the most advanced experimental vaccines entered the pivotal phase of their studies, with the first subjects receiving doses of products developed by drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer. 

 
Trump Effort to Rein in Social Media Moves Forward

The Trump administration moved forward with plans to regulate content on social-media platforms, formally asking federal regulators to start overseeing how these platforms treat user-generated content. 

 
Nike Replaces Its Diversity Chief

Nike said it is replacing its chief diversity officer, adding a Black woman to its leadership team at a time that the sneaker giant and other brands are promising to improve diversity and speaking out on social issues. 

 
JPMorgan to Take Over Bankrupt Real Estate Investor IMH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to take over IMH Financial Corp., a bankrupt real-estate business whose assets include a California wine-country resort and $475 million in potential federal tax breaks. 

 
Neiman Marcus Inflated Company Value by Billions, Creditors Say

Neiman Marcus's creditors say the retailer inflated its own value by billions of dollars before its 2018 spinoff of fast-growing e-commerce businesses MyTheresa so it could carry out what they say was an improper transaction. 

 
Sinclair Pulls Controversial Show About Coronavirus

Sinclair, one of the largest broadcast television station owners in the country, said it would pull an interview about the alleged origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused widespread controversy. 

 
LVMH Profit Plunges Amid Boutique Closures

French luxury conglomerate LVMH said net profit plunged in the first half, as the company struggled to cut costs in the face of sweeping boutique closures during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Peugeot First-Half Tops Hopes

Peugeot fared better-than-expected in the first half of 2020, posting profits and revenue above forecast and said it would aim for a "solid rebound" during the rest of the year. 

 
Reckitt Benckiser Lifted by Product Demand

Reckitt Benckiser raised its forecasts after posting a jump in first-half profit to GBP1.44 billion, as demand for a range its products was boosted due to the coronavirus. 

 
Delivery Hero Lifts Outlook as Sales Surge

Germany's Delivery Hero raised its full-year guidance following a surge in revenue and orders in the second quarter, with sales jumping to EUR612.1 million.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE 3.34% 97.66 Delayed Quote.33.93%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.40% 96.9 Delayed Quote.-30.49%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -4.66% 382.65 Real-time Quote.-3.09%
MODERNA, INC. 9.15% 79.91 Delayed Quote.308.54%
NIKE, INC. -1.24% 97.21 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
PEUGEOT SA 3.89% 15.485 Real-time Quote.-30.02%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.67% 4371 End-of-day quote.3.48%
PFIZER, INC. -0.32% 37.54 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.24% 7738 Delayed Quote.25.96%
