Chip Maker AMD Raises Sales Outlook as Intel Battle Heats Up

Advanced Micro Devices reported higher second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast, driven by growing demand for a new generation of high-performing processors.

Visa Profit Falls on Lower Payments Volume

A drop in payments activity pushed Visa earnings down 23% in the quarter that ended in June.

Starbucks Logs Another Sales Hit From Coronavirus

The coffee giant reported its steepest earnings-per-share losses in more than a decade as a result of lower sales and higher costs stemming from the pandemic.

Gucci's Sales Fell 34% in First Half

Gucci's sales and operating profit in the first half were hit hard by global lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic Boosts Sales of Lysol, N95 Masks: Earnings at a Glance

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for Reckitt Benckiser Group's Lysol and 3M's N95 masks.

In This Market, McDonald's Is a Value Meal

Though the fast-food chain is far from a full recovery, its shares looks reasonably priced.

Pfizer Foresees Lasting Demand for Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer said it expects global demand for vaccinations against coronavirus illnesses to last at least several years, sharpening a long-term forecast for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the company moves forward with the final-stage of clinical testing.

CES Will Be Online Only in 2021, Opting Against Las Vegas Showcase

CES, the world's largest consumer-electronics exhibition, is going to be virtual in 2021, a move that illustrates growing concern among businesses that the coronavirus will pose public health risks well into next year.

Google's Extended Home Stay Isn't for Everyone

Google is welcoming necessity with open arms, but that doesn't mean every company should jump at the chance.

3M's Sales Drop Despite Demand for Face Masks, Cleaning Supplies

3M posted a sharp sales drop while many factories, offices and dentists remained closed, offsetting gains from high demand for N95 masks and home-improvement supplies.