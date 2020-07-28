Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Chip Maker AMD Raises Sales Outlook as Intel Battle Heats Up

Advanced Micro Devices reported higher second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast, driven by growing demand for a new generation of high-performing processors. 

 
Visa Profit Falls on Lower Payments Volume

A drop in payments activity pushed Visa earnings down 23% in the quarter that ended in June. 

 
Starbucks Logs Another Sales Hit From Coronavirus

The coffee giant reported its steepest earnings-per-share losses in more than a decade as a result of lower sales and higher costs stemming from the pandemic. 

 
Gucci's Sales Fell 34% in First Half

Gucci's sales and operating profit in the first half were hit hard by global lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Pandemic Boosts Sales of Lysol, N95 Masks: Earnings at a Glance

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for Reckitt Benckiser Group's Lysol and 3M's N95 masks. 

 
In This Market, McDonald's Is a Value Meal

Though the fast-food chain is far from a full recovery, its shares looks reasonably priced. 

 
Pfizer Foresees Lasting Demand for Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer said it expects global demand for vaccinations against coronavirus illnesses to last at least several years, sharpening a long-term forecast for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the company moves forward with the final-stage of clinical testing. 

 
CES Will Be Online Only in 2021, Opting Against Las Vegas Showcase

CES, the world's largest consumer-electronics exhibition, is going to be virtual in 2021, a move that illustrates growing concern among businesses that the coronavirus will pose public health risks well into next year. 

 
Google's Extended Home Stay Isn't for Everyone

Google is welcoming necessity with open arms, but that doesn't mean every company should jump at the chance. 

 
3M's Sales Drop Despite Demand for Face Masks, Cleaning Supplies

3M posted a sharp sales drop while many factories, offices and dentists remained closed, offsetting gains from high demand for N95 masks and home-improvement supplies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -4.85% 155.33 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -1.97% 67.61 Delayed Quote.50.39%
ALPHABET INC. -1.69% 1503.65 Delayed Quote.14.19%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.67% 49.24 Delayed Quote.-17.18%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -2.49% 196.24 Delayed Quote.1.84%
PFIZER LIMITED -1.34% 4312.45 End-of-day quote.2.09%
PFIZER, INC. 3.94% 39.02 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.04% 7800 Delayed Quote.25.96%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.38% 74.64 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pUK sets up 500 million pound emergency insurance fund for film and TV
RE
05:33pUtilities Up On Fed Bets -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:27pTech Up As Dollar Weakens Against Euro -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pMondelez ceo says expects sales "improvements" in h2 unless serious covid relapse
RE
05:22pFinancials Down Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:19pOil falls as U.S. stimulus package faces tough talks
RE
05:16pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, After Strong Pfizer Earnings - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4II-VI INCORPORATED : II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
5MCPHY ENERGY : ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020: a strong commercial dynamic despite the Covid-19 crisis, c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group