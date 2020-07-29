Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Blue Apron Swings to Profit Amid Pandemic

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. reported its first profitable quarter since going public three years ago, buoyed by higher demand for cooking at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
GM Posts Quarterly Loss but Beats Analyst Estimates

Factory shutdowns in the U.S. took a bite, although resilient sales of pricey pickup trucks lifted results. 

 
Eastman Kodak Shares Double After Tuesday Jump

Eastman Kodak shares doubled in value one day after the company won a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act, for shifting into drug production. 

 
Tech CEOs Defend Operations Ahead of Congressional Hearing

The CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google are set to tell Congress they face stiff competition that motivates them to keep improving their widely used products, according to testimony prepared for a hearing Wednesday. 

 
Boeing Plans Deeper Job, Production Cuts

The U.S. aerospace giant said it would cut production of commercial jets even further and continue to shrink its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic deepens its toll on the global aviation industry. 

 
Europe's Banks Reveal Fuller Picture of Coronavirus Impact

Some of Europe's biggest lenders reported a big jump in coronavirus-related losses and provisions for bad loans as the pandemic's impact on their businesses becomes clearer. 

 
GE Hit by Steep Decline in Jet-Engine Business

GE posted a roughly $2 billion quarterly loss as revenue tumbled 24%, hurt by a steep decline in a jet-engine business that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation business, once a profit engine, swung to a loss as orders plunged. 

 
FedEx Pilots Seek to Halt Hong Kong Flights Over Tighter Covid-19 Rules

Pilots for FedEx have asked the U.S. courier to suspend Hong Kong operations, saying the city's tightened measures to contain its biggest outbreak of coronavirus infections are unacceptable for the company's pilots. 

 
Spotify Listenership Recovers From Pandemic Woes, Adds Users

Spotify deepened its loss in the three months ended June 30, as its recent stock run-up came with higher-than-expected payroll taxes that offset strong user growth. 

 
AMC, Universal Agree to Trim Theatrical Window Before Movies Go Online

Movies will play in theaters for much less time before moving to home video under a new agreement between theater chain AMC and Universal Pictures, upending the way Hollywood has done business for decades.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.14% 1520.33 Delayed Quote.12.26%
APPLE INC. 1.44% 378.485 Delayed Quote.29.15%
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. -13.78% 12.14 Delayed Quote.113.98%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.26% 163.8 Delayed Quote.-47.75%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 0.21% 76.48 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY 330.86% 35.5029 Delayed Quote.70.75%
FACEBOOK 0.68% 231.715 Delayed Quote.12.12%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.49% 169.455 Delayed Quote.10.40%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -1.85% 262.1494 Delayed Quote.78.62%
