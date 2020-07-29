Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Shopify's Business Sells Itself, for Now

Companies rushed to Shopify's online retail platform amid the pandemic, driving eye-popping quarterly results for a company that was already growing at an impressive clip. But is that kind of growth sustainable? 

 
Theaters About to Get More Hooked on Blockbusters

Shortened release window will eventually mean fewer, bigger movies still able to draw a crowd. 

 
Blue Apron Swings to Profit Amid Pandemic

Blue Apron Holdings reported its first profitable quarter since going public three years ago, buoyed by higher demand for cooking at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
GM Posts Quarterly Loss but Beats Analyst Estimates

Factory shutdowns in the U.S. took a bite, although resilient sales of pricey pickup trucks lifted results. 

 
Eastman Kodak Shares Double After Tuesday Jump

Eastman Kodak shares doubled in value one day after the company won a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act, for shifting into drug production. 

 
Tech CEOs Defend Operations Ahead of Congressional Hearing

The CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google are set to tell Congress they face stiff competition that motivates them to keep improving their widely used products, according to testimony prepared for a hearing Wednesday. 

 
Boeing Plans Deeper Job, Production Cuts

Boeing said it would cut production of commercial jets even further and continue to shrink its workforce as the pandemic deepens its toll on aviation. 

 
Europe's Banks Take Hefty Charges as Coronavirus Impact Emerges

Some of Europe's biggest lenders reported hefty coronavirus-related charges in the second quarter as the pandemic's impact on their businesses became clearer. 

 
GE Hit by Steep Decline in Jet-Engine Business

GE posted a roughly $2 billion quarterly loss as revenue tumbled 24%, hurt by a steep decline in a jet-engine business that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation business, once a profit engine, swung to a loss as orders plunged. 

 
FedEx Pilots Seek to Halt Hong Kong Flights Over Tighter Covid-19 Rules

Pilots for FedEx have asked the U.S. courier to suspend Hong Kong operations, saying the city's tightened measures to contain its biggest outbreak of coronavirus infections are unacceptable for the company's pilots.

