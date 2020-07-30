Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Credit Suisse Posts Jump in Profit, Shakes Up Investment Banking

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said a surge in fees from stock and bond sales helped push net profit 24% higher in the second quarter, as its new chief executive put his stamp on the bank with a plan to simplify its structure. 

 
Airbus Further Trims A350 Output

Airbus reported an underlying loss of EUR1.23 billion in its second quarter and announced a further cut in production of its A350 jet. 

 
Standard Chartered Profit Slumps as Impairments Surge

's second-quarter underlying profit fell 40% as credit impairments jumped to $611 million amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Total Takes $8 Billion Write-Down on Weak Oil Outlook

The French energy giant is reducing the value of its Canadian oil-sand assets and LNG assets in Australia, citing higher costs and lower demand. 

 
AB InBev Impairment Hits Net Profit

AB InBev posted an above-forecast underlying profit of $3.41 billion in the second quarter, but its bottom line was hammered by a hefty impairment charge against its African business. 

 
Volkswagen Swings to Loss

Volkswagen reported a loss of EUR1.4 billion in the first half and reiterated its warning on the outcome for the year. 

 
Samsung Posts Second-Quarter Net Profit of $4.67 Billion

Samsung Electronics reported a significant boost in its second-quarter net profits, aided by a one-time gain in its display business and the continuing coronavirus-fueled bump in memory chip demand. 

 
Qualcomm Inks Deal With Huawei Despite U.S., China Tensions

U.S. mobile phone chip giant Qualcomm said it resolved a licensing dispute with Huawei Technologies and inked a long-term deal with the smartphone maker despite heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Amazon Continues to Probe Employee Use of Third-Party Vendor Data, Jeff Bezos Says

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the company continues to investigate the allegations behind a Wall Street Journal article in April that detailed how Amazon employees used individual third-party seller data to develop Amazon-branded products. 

 
Tupperware Shares Surge as Company Pushes Turnaround Effort

The container company's shares jumped 68% after is said that it weathered coronavirus-related shutdowns and that it was looking for ways to deal with about $500 million in debt obligations coming due next year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.20% 64.76 Real-time Quote.-52.35%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.11% 3033.53 Delayed Quote.64.17%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.91% 9.798 Delayed Quote.-26.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.85% 43.4 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.73% 93.03 Delayed Quote.5.44%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.68% 59000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.25% 419.2285 Delayed Quote.-41.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.91% 132.22 Delayed Quote.-21.90%
WTI -0.92% 40.895 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
