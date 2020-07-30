Auto-Parts Retail Goes Full Throttle

O'Reilly Auto Parts' results show how resilient auto-parts demand can be, even in the face of depressed driving.

Coca-Cola to Launch Hard Seltzer Drink

The beverage giant plans to launch a boozy version of its Topo Chico sparkling water in the U.S. next year, plunging it into the market for alcoholic beverages.

Offshore Driller Valaris Says Bankruptcy Filing Could Be Imminent

The London-based company said it could file for bankruptcy soon to deal with debt totaling about $7 billion, saying a waiver and forbearance period with lenders and bondholders is scheduled to end within days.

Sales of Household Staples Boost Results: Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic kept more people at home, makers of household staples and snack foods reported strong sales.

L'Oreal 1H Earnings, Sales Decline But Consumer Demand Intact

L'Oreal said its earnings declined in the first half amid the pandemic, but that consumer demand for beauty products is intact and that the company aims to outperform the market in the second half.

Vivendi 1H Net Profit, Revenue Increased

Vivendi said that net profit and revenue increased in the first half of the year thanks to growth at its two main businesses--Universal Music Group and Canal+ Group--as well as income generated by the revaluation of interests in Spotify Technology and Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Grubhub Generates Sales, Not Profit, During Pandemic

Delivery service company Grubhub reported $459 million in sales in its second-quarter ending in June, a 41% increase from the previous year's period. But it also spent heavily on advertising and other items.

Kraft Heinz Earnings Hit by Write-Downs

The food maker wrote down the value of Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House and several other of its well-known brands, reflecting the challenges for the company despite strong sales in recent months amid the pandemic.

Mastercard's Revenue Falls, Hurt by Pandemic

Company's revenue in the second quarter tumbled nearly 20% to $3.34 billion as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to weigh on business.

Fannie, Freddie Earnings Improve Amid Signs of Housing-Market Recovery

The government-controlled mortgage giants said their earnings improved in the second quarter, adding to evidence of a rebound in the U.S. housing market.