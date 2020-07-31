Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/31/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Twitter Links Hack to Phone-Based Phishing Attack

The hackers behind the high-profile online break-in at Twitter earlier this month talked their way onto the company's network using the telephone, the company said. 

 
Affirm Prepares IPO That Could Value Firm at Up to $10 Billion

Affirm is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value the financial-technology startup at as much as $10 billion. 

 
Gilead Raises 2020 Profit Outlook on Remdesivir Demand

Gilead Sciences swung to a loss in the June quarter following the acquisition of biotech company Forty Seven and reflecting higher costs as it ramps up production of Covid-19 drug remdesivir. 

 
Apple Earnings Surge Behind Stimulus and Remote Work

Apple showed the technology industry's resilience amid the pandemic, reporting a better-than-expected 11% increase in quarterly sales as it benefited from strong demand for apps and work-from-home devices. 

 
Facebook Posts Revenue Growth Despite Pandemic

The social-media giant posted diminished growth in the second quarter but revenue was still higher than expected, as it benefited from higher engagement from users amid the pandemic. 

 
Amazon, Apple, Facebook Show Dominant Results, Grip on Society

Amazon.com delivered soaring quarterly sales and profit, leading a pack of tech giants that reported thriving business amid the coronavirus pandemic and highlighting the industry's central place in business and society at a time of concern over its clout. 

 
Google's Advertising Haul Comes Up Short for First Time

The global pandemic dealt a rare losing hand to Google's venerable digital advertising operation, pushing revenue down compared with a year earlier for the first time in company history. 

 
Big Tech's Embarrassment of Riches

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google all show resilience during the coronavirus pandemic while undergoing congressional scrutiny. 

 
U.K. Charges Airbus Subsidiary Over Saudi Deal

The U.K.'s major economic crimes investigator has charged an Airbus subsidiary and three individuals in connection with a defense contract the country arranged with Saudi Arabia. 

 
Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Yearly Sales Gain Since 2006

Procter & Gamble, maker of household staples from Tide detergent to Charmin toilet paper, posted its strongest annual sales gain since 2006 as the pandemic kept consumers at home and vigilant about cleaning.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.87% 63.34 Real-time Quote.-51.46%
ALPHABET INC. 0.98% 1538.37 Delayed Quote.14.86%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.29.46%
FACEBOOK 0.52% 234.5 Delayed Quote.14.25%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.93% 72.33 Delayed Quote.11.31%
