Private-Equity Firms Discuss Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of big buyout investors is considering a takeover bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern that could be worth more than $21 billion and mark a big bet on U.S.-Mexico trade.

Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App

Microsoft is in talks to acquire the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, according to people familiar with the matter, as President Trump said he was considering taking steps that would effectively ban the app from the U.S.

Adobe Plans to Ban Political Ads on Its Online Ad-Sales Platform

Software giant Adobe plans to ban political ads from its digital advertising sales platform, people familiar with the matter said, the latest company to make such a move just months away from the U.S. presidential election.

Three People Charged in Twitter Hack

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the July 15 hack of Twitter, including a 17-year old male that authorities have arrested and accused of being the mastermind of the scheme.

Exxon Dividends: Jam Today, Jammed Tomorrow?

The oil giant can manage its dividends, but it comes at a long-term cost that may not seem immediately apparent.

Kodak's Stock Surge Turned Insiders' Options Into Potential Windfall

Executive Chairman Jim Continenza stands to make more than $95 million from stock options granted as recently as Monday.

Charter Gains Cable-TV Customers

Charter Communications, which operates under the Spectrum brand, said it added thousands of pay-TV customers in the second quarter.

Pinterest Shares Surge as Covid-19 Fuels User Engagement

Shares of Pinterest rose 36%, their largest single-day percentage gain since its initial public offering, after the image-sharing company posted stronger-than-expected user and revenue growth in the second quarter.

GM Aims to Give Electric Vehicle Owners More Places to Charge

General Motors is working to install 2,700 electric-vehicle chargers in the U.S., an effort to stoke demand for battery-powered cars and catch up with Tesla's commanding lead in the plug-in market.

Offshore-Rig Operator Noble Files for Bankruptcy

Noble, a London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs, filed for bankruptcy, the latest victim of falling oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy.