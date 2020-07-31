Bausch Health Agrees to Pay $45 Million to Settle SEC Dispute

Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant, agreed Friday to pay $45 million to resolve regulatory claims that it improperly booked some revenue and misled investors about the impact of a significant price increase on a single drug.

James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp Board

James Murdoch has resigned from the board of News Corp over "disagreements over certain editorial content" in the company's news outlets and strategic decisions.

Private-Equity Firms Discuss Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of big buyout investors is considering a takeover bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern that could be worth more than $21 billion and mark a big bet on U.S.-Mexico trade.

Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App

Microsoft is in talks to acquire the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, according to people familiar with the matter, as President Trump said he was considering taking steps that would effectively ban the app from the U.S.

Adobe to Ban Political Ads on Its Online Ad-Sales Platform

Software giant Adobe plans to ban political ads from its digital advertising sales platform, the latest company to make such a move just months away from the U.S. presidential election.

Three People Charged in Twitter Hack

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the July 15 hack of Twitter, including a 17-year-old male that authorities have arrested and accused of being the mastermind of the scheme.

Exxon Dividends: Jam Today, Jammed Tomorrow?

The oil giant can manage its dividends, but it comes at a long-term cost that may not seem immediately apparent.

Kodak's Stock Surge Turned Insiders' Options Into Potential Windfall

Executive Chairman Jim Continenza stands to make more than $95 million from stock options granted as recently as Monday.

Charter Gains Cable-TV Customers

Charter Communications, which operates under the Spectrum brand, said it added thousands of pay-TV customers in the second quarter.

Pinterest Shares Surge as Covid-19 Fuels User Engagement

Shares of Pinterest rose 36%, their largest single-day percentage gain since its initial public offering, after the image-sharing company posted stronger-than-expected user and revenue growth in the second quarter.