News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Microsoft Aims for a Deal to Buy TikTok's U.S. Business

Covert talks began weeks ago on a transaction that could reshape the global tech landscape and further strain U.S.-China relations. After the software giant's CEO and President Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include the video app's operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. 

 
Marathon to Sell Gas-Station Chain to 7-Eleven Owners for $21 Billion

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year. 

 
HSBC's Net Profit Plunges

HSBC Holdings' first-half net profit plunged 77% to $1.98 billion from a year earlier, mainly as higher expected credit losses ate into the profit of Europe's largest bank by assets. 

 
Luxury Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor, an industry pioneer dating back nearly 200 years, filed for bankruptcy along with its owner, the venture-backed fashion-rental subscription service Le Tote. 

 
Men's Wearhouse Parent Files for Bankruptcy

Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, has filed for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for dress clothes. 

 
Siemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion

Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology spinoff of the German conglomerate, said it would acquire U.S.-based Varian Medical for $16.4 billion, creating a leader in the area of cancer therapy. 

 
SpaceX Capsule and NASA Crew Make Historic Splashdown

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. 

 
'New Normal' Emerges for Companies in Pandemic

Business executives say they are getting a better grip on what a world transformed by the coronavirus looks like, giving them more confidence to lay out new strategies. 

 
Madison Avenue Buildings for Sale to Test Luxury-Retail Appetite

Three Madison Avenue buildings are for sale in the biggest offering on Manhattan's renowned shopping corridor in years, a test for how much the coronavirus pandemic has hurt values of prime retail space. 

 
Tesla Pulls Ahead After Elon Musk's Years of Struggle

For all of Elon Musk's public complaining about the handling of the pandemic, Tesla is shaping up to be one of the biggest business winners of the Covid-19 era.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.91% 343.9 Delayed Quote.-42.19%
MADISON HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED 2.50% 0.082 End-of-day quote.-60.95%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.32% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.54% 205.01 Delayed Quote.30.00%
SIEMENS AG -1.38% 108.32 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.59% 43.955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. -21.23% 0.3031 Delayed Quote.-92.68%
TESLA, INC. -3.81% 1430.76 Delayed Quote.242.02%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 3.18% 142.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aVietnam pm says this wave of infection could have more 'critical impact' than previous waves
RE
01:27aVietnam pm says early august is 'decisive time' to prevent latest virus outbreak from spreading on a large scale
RE
01:21aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:18aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aChina's offshore one-year dollar/yuan swap points surge to 1,493 points, highest since dec 2017
RE
01:14aChina's onshore one-year dollar/yuan swap points surge to 1,448 points, highest since nov 2017
RE
01:08aIndia's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

