Microsoft Aims for a Deal to Buy TikTok's U.S. Business

Covert talks began weeks ago on a transaction that could reshape the global tech landscape and further strain U.S.-China relations. After the software giant's CEO and President Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include the video app's operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Marathon to Sell Gas-Station Chain to 7-Eleven Owners for $21 Billion

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year.

HSBC's Net Profit Plunges

HSBC Holdings' first-half net profit plunged 77% to $1.98 billion from a year earlier, mainly as higher expected credit losses ate into the profit of Europe's largest bank by assets.

Luxury Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor, an industry pioneer dating back nearly 200 years, filed for bankruptcy along with its owner, the venture-backed fashion-rental subscription service Le Tote.

Men's Wearhouse Parent Files for Bankruptcy

Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, has filed for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for dress clothes.

Siemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion

Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology spinoff of the German conglomerate, said it would acquire U.S.-based Varian Medical for $16.4 billion, creating a leader in the area of cancer therapy.

SpaceX Capsule and NASA Crew Make Historic Splashdown

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

'New Normal' Emerges for Companies in Pandemic

Business executives say they are getting a better grip on what a world transformed by the coronavirus looks like, giving them more confidence to lay out new strategies.

Madison Avenue Buildings for Sale to Test Luxury-Retail Appetite

Three Madison Avenue buildings are for sale in the biggest offering on Manhattan's renowned shopping corridor in years, a test for how much the coronavirus pandemic has hurt values of prime retail space.

Tesla Pulls Ahead After Elon Musk's Years of Struggle

For all of Elon Musk's public complaining about the handling of the pandemic, Tesla is shaping up to be one of the biggest business winners of the Covid-19 era.