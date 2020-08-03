Clorox Sees Pandemic Demand, Insurance Industry Hit: Earnings at a Glance

Demand for cleaning products boosted results at Clorox in the latest quarter but stay-at-home measures continued to hit travel-related companies.

Electric-Truck Maker Lordstown Motors to Go Public in Reverse Merger

Lordstown Motors, the latest company looking to tap investor excitement around battery-powered vehicles, said Monday it will merge with publicly traded DiamondPeak Holdings in a deal that aims to list it on the Nasdaq.

ADT Says Google to Invest $450 Million

The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services, powered by Google's machine learning technology, with ADT's installation, service and professional monitoring network.

GCM Grosvenor to Merge With Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC

GCM Grosvenor is merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the Chicago asset manager public.

Microsoft Aims for a Deal to Buy TikTok's U.S. Business

Covert talks began weeks ago on a transaction that could reshape the global tech landscape and further strain U.S.-China relations. After the software giant's CEO and President Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include the video app's operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Tyson Foods Picks Former Tech Executive Dean Banks as New CEO

Tyson Foods will promote company president Dean Banks to chief executive, installing a former Silicon Valley tech executive atop the biggest U.S. meat company.

Société Générale Retreats From Risky Structured Products

Société Générale, stung by coronavirus-related trading losses earlier this year, plans a retreat in its investment banking unit and posted a surprise loss, even as rivals thrived on the increase in stock and bond trading.

HSBC Profit Slumps on Coronavirus, Trade Tensions

HSBC's net profit plummeted in the second quarter as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic complicated the bank's efforts to refocus on Asia while dealing with rising U.S.-China political tensions.

Clorox, With Its Sales Soaring From the Coronavirus, to Get New CEO

Clorox's president, Linda Rendle, is being promoted to CEO in September as sales of the company's cleaning products explode amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Has Too Many Jet Engines

Grounded airline fleets with limited maintenance needs could depress engine makers' revenues for longer than investors expect.