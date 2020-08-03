Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Clorox Sees Pandemic Demand, Insurance Industry Hit: Earnings at a Glance

Demand for cleaning products boosted results at Clorox in the latest quarter but stay-at-home measures continued to hit travel-related companies. 

 
Electric-Truck Maker Lordstown Motors to Go Public in Reverse Merger

Lordstown Motors, the latest company looking to tap investor excitement around battery-powered vehicles, said Monday it will merge with publicly traded DiamondPeak Holdings in a deal that aims to list it on the Nasdaq. 

 
ADT Says Google to Invest $450 Million

The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services, powered by Google's machine learning technology, with ADT's installation, service and professional monitoring network. 

 
GCM Grosvenor to Merge With Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC

GCM Grosvenor is merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the Chicago asset manager public. 

 
Microsoft Aims for a Deal to Buy TikTok's U.S. Business

Covert talks began weeks ago on a transaction that could reshape the global tech landscape and further strain U.S.-China relations. After the software giant's CEO and President Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include the video app's operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. 

 
Tyson Foods Picks Former Tech Executive Dean Banks as New CEO

Tyson Foods will promote company president Dean Banks to chief executive, installing a former Silicon Valley tech executive atop the biggest U.S. meat company. 

 
Société Générale Retreats From Risky Structured Products

Société Générale, stung by coronavirus-related trading losses earlier this year, plans a retreat in its investment banking unit and posted a surprise loss, even as rivals thrived on the increase in stock and bond trading. 

 
HSBC Profit Slumps on Coronavirus, Trade Tensions

HSBC's net profit plummeted in the second quarter as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic complicated the bank's efforts to refocus on Asia while dealing with rising U.S.-China political tensions. 

 
Clorox, With Its Sales Soaring From the Coronavirus, to Get New CEO

Clorox's president, Linda Rendle, is being promoted to CEO in September as sales of the company's cleaning products explode amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
The World Has Too Many Jet Engines

Grounded airline fleets with limited maintenance needs could depress engine makers' revenues for longer than investors expect.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46pOil rises 2% on positive economic data
RE
01:46pOil rises 2% on positive economic data
RE
01:22pMore than half of British gilt market in negative-yield territory - Tradeweb
RE
01:20pBullard says a blanket shutdown policy made sense when we didn't know much about the virus but as you learn more about the disease then you can get far more nuanced approaches
RE
01:17pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Divulga Resultados Do Segundo Trimestre De 2020
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pFED'S BULLARD : Recovery looks to have slowed in July, no smooth track ahead
RE
01:11pAMERICAN FOOTBALL : Dwayne Johnson, Garcia and RedBird buy XFL for $15 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group