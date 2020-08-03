AIG Swings to Quarterly Loss

Global insurer American International Group swung to a loss for the second quarter driven in part by substantial costs tied to the pandemic.

Commerzbank Names New Chairman, Defying Big Investor Cerberus

German lender Commerzbank appointed former state bank executive Hans-Jörg Vetter as its new chairman, ignoring opposition from its second-largest shareholder, Cerberus Capital Management.

Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price

President Trump confirmed Monday he is open to a deal in which Microsoft or another U.S. company buys the video-sharing app TikTok, but said the government should receive payment for clearing a purchase.

GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler

General Motors wants a federal judge to reconsider the tossing of its suit against Fiat Chrysler in which it accused its rival of bribing UAW officials to gain a competitive advantage.

Trump Fires Tennessee Valley Authority Board Members, Cites Shift to Foreign Workers

President Trump removed the chairman and another board member at the Tennessee Valley Authority and called for firing the federally owned utility's CEO, as he signed an order meant to protect U.S. federal workers from displacement by foreigners

Electric-Truck Maker Lordstown Motors to Go Public in Reverse Merger

Lordstown Motors, the latest company looking to tap investor excitement around battery-powered vehicles, said it will merge with publicly traded DiamondPeak Holdings in a deal that aims to list it on the Nasdaq.

Clorox Sees Pandemic Demand, Insurance Industry Hit: Earnings at a Glance

Demand for cleaning products boosted results at Clorox in the latest quarter but stay-at-home measures continued to hit travel-related companies.

Google to Invest $450 Million in ADT

The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services, powered by Google's machine learning technology, with ADT's installation, service and professional monitoring network.

Offshore Driller Fieldwood Energy Preps for Imminent Bankruptcy Filing

Fieldwood Energy, an oil driller that operates in the Gulf of Mexico, is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days as it grapples with the prolonged slump in commodity prices exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the Microsoft Talks to Buy TikTok's U.S. Business

Covert discussions began weeks ago on a transaction that could reshape the global tech landscape and further strain U.S.-China relations. After the software giant's CEO and President Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include the video app's operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.