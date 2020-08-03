FAA Formally Proposes Fixes for Return of Boeing's 737 MAX

U.S. air-safety regulators for the first time publicly spelled out the full range of hardware, software, crew training and maintenance changes they are proposing before Boeing's 737 MAX jets will be allowed to resume flying passengers

With Potential TikTok Deal, Microsoft CEO Looks to Expand Audience

If there is one trait that would link a TikTok acquisition with the other big deals Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has done, it is his willingness to pay big bucks to expand the software giant's universe of users.

Twitter Could Pay FTC Fine Over Alleged Privacy Violations

Twitter Inc. said it could pay at least $150 million to the Federal Trade Commission related to alleged violations of a 2011 consent order for using consumers' private data in targeted advertising.

Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price

President Trump confirmed Monday he is open to a deal in which Microsoft or another U.S. company buys the video-sharing app TikTok, but he said the government should receive payment for clearing a purchase.

AIG Swings to Quarterly Loss

Global insurer American International Group swung to a loss for the second quarter driven in part by substantial costs tied to the pandemic.

Texas Hotelier Monty Bennett's Companies Under SEC Investigation

The SEC is investigating companies affiliated with Texas hotelier Monty Bennett whose companies were among the biggest recipients of federal government bailout money.

Lord & Taylor Limps Into Bankruptcy Looking for a Suitor

The department-store chain kicked off its bankruptcy proceeding with a full-page newspaper ad announcing its search for a new owner, but it has little time or money to reach a deal.

Commerzbank Names New Chairman, Defying Big Investor Cerberus

German lender Commerzbank appointed former state bank executive Hans-Jörg Vetter as its new chairman, ignoring opposition from its second-largest shareholder, Cerberus Capital Management.

Vornado Faces Rent-Collection Challenge From Retailers

Vornado Realty Trust said it collected 72% of second-quarter rents due to it from retailers, a performance that illustrates the challenges retail-property owners face as the pandemic complicates in-store shopping for many tenants.

GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler

General Motors wants a federal judge to reconsider the tossing of its suit against Fiat Chrysler in which it accused its rival of bribing UAW officials to gain a competitive advantage.