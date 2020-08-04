BP Slashes Dividend

Oil giant BP cut its dividend in half after reporting a $16.8 billion loss for the second quarter.

Bayer Reports EUR10B Loss on Roundup Costs

Bayer posted a 6% rise in second quarter underlying earnings but settlement costs related to its Roundup herbicide pushed the bottom line deep into the red.

Diageo Profit Misses Forecasts

Diageo said its annual profit more than halved to GBP2.04 billion, undershooting forecasts, after the coronavirus pandemic drove down sales in the second half of the year.

Commerzbank Names New Chairman, Defying Big Investor Cerberus

German lender Commerzbank appointed former state bank executive Hans-Jörg Vetter as its new chairman, ignoring opposition from its second-largest shareholder, Cerberus Capital Management.

GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler

General Motors wants a federal judge to reconsider the tossing of its suit against Fiat Chrysler in which it accused its rival of bribing UAW officials to gain a competitive advantage.

Infineon Backs Outlook Despite Loss

Infineon reported a net loss of EUR128 million for the third quarter and said the coronavirus continued to have a significant impact on its target markets, but the chipmaker confirmed its guidance for the year.

FAA Formally Proposes Fixes for Return of Boeing's 737 MAX

U.S. air-safety regulators for the first time publicly spelled out the full range of hardware, software, crew training and maintenance changes they are proposing before Boeing's 737 MAX jets will be allowed to resume flying passengers

With Potential TikTok Deal, Microsoft CEO Looks to Expand Audience

If there is one trait that would link a TikTok acquisition with the other big deals Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has done, it is his willingness to pay big bucks to expand the software giant's universe of users.

Twitter Could Pay FTC Fine Over Alleged Privacy Violations

Twitter Inc. said it could pay at least $150 million to the Federal Trade Commission related to alleged violations of a 2011 consent order for using consumers' private data in targeted advertising.

AIG Swings to Quarterly Loss

Global insurer American International Group swung to a loss for the second quarter driven in part by substantial costs tied to the pandemic.