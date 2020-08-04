Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/04/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Phil Schiller, Friend of Steve Jobs Who Helped Remake Apple, to Be 'Apple Fellow'

Phil Schiller, a close friend of Steve Jobs who helped remake Apple, is stepping aside as the tech giant's head of marketing and will become an "Apple Fellow." 

 
Kodak Loan Disclosure and Stock Surge Under SEC Investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak's announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
AIG Results Look Grim but Represent Progress

The finalized sale of a legacy reinsurance unit generated huge accounting losses but is a necessary step in slimming and firming AIG's core business. 

 
Booking.com Plans to Lay Off Up to 25% of Workforce

Booking Holdings plans to cut up to a quarter of Booking.com's global workforce, or roughly more than 4,000 people, and restructure the company as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to batter travel demand. 

 
Brick-and-Mortar Shutdowns Hit Food Services, Retail: Earnings at a Glance

After the Covid-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of restaurants, retail shops and movie theaters, companies related to those industries reported lower results. 

 
NBCUniversal Begins Layoffs, Cuts Expected to Be Kept Under 10%

NBCUniversal has begun making staff cuts across its entertainment portfolio including its sports and cable channels, broadcast networks, movie studio and theme parks, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Warner Music Posts Loss, Revenue Decline as Covid Drags on Businesses

A surge in music-streaming partly cushioned the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on second-quarter results at Warner Music Group Corp., which posted a net loss and decline in revenue for the period. 

 
Sony's Results Get Boost From Videogame Boom

Sony's sales and operating profit in the latest quarter were roughly flat compared with a year earlier, despite red ink from lower TV and stereo sales, as videogame players flocked to its subscription service and downloaded more game updates. 

 
Ford Names Jim Farley New CEO, Succeeding Jim Hackett

Ford Motor Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive, succeeding Jim Hackett, who will retire after more than three years of a turnaround effort that has yet to lift profits. 

 
Google's $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal Faces Troubles in Europe, Australia

The tech giant's plan to buy health-tracker Fitbit faces months of delays after the European Union's antitrust enforcer launched an in-depth inquiry, echoing recent concerns raised by Australian regulators.

