News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/05/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Lawmakers Seek Records on Planned Kodak Loan

Democrat-led congressional committees are seeking records from Eastman Kodak Co. and the government office that announced a potential $765 million loan to the onetime photo giant, the latest sign of scrutiny on the company and its part in a U.S. plan to restore some domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. 

 
Samsung Unveils Flagship Galaxy Note 20 With $1,000 Price Tag

Samsung's newest flagship devices come with 5G, bigger screens, faster processing power-and a lower price point to buy in. 

 
Discovery Revenue Falls as Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Ad Revenue

Revenue at the parent company of networks including HGTV, Food Network and TLC fell about 12% to $2.54 billion in the quarter ended June 30. 

 
Tinder Owner Match Group Lights Up the Pandemic

Match's second-quarter results weren't love at first sight for investors, but they deserved a good second look. 

 
CVS Says Covid-19 Test Delays Are Abating

CVS Health raised its earnings expectations for the year and said delays getting Covid-19 test results to customers are abating after backlogs led to extended wait-times. 

 
Large Miners Agree on Dam Standards After Deadly Burst

The world's largest miners have published global standards for building and managing mine-waste dams, including guidelines aimed at making the safety auditing of these giant structures more independent. 

 
Commerzbank Takes Hit on Wirecard Loan

Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, took a big financial hit from its exposure to fintech firm Wirecard. 

 
New York Times Posts Lower Profit, Revenue on Ad Declines

Print advertising fell 55% in the quarter, but the Times said it added 669,000 net new digital subscriptions in the second quarter, its biggest-ever single-quarter increase. 

 
Quicken Loans Parent Prepares for a Big IPO

A red-hot mortgage market could propel the country's top mortgage lender to one of the biggest public offerings this year. 

 
SEC Probing Kodak Loan Disclosure, Stock Surge

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak's announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, according to people familiar with the matter.

COMMERZBANK AG 5.09% 4.768 Delayed Quote.-17.75%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.40% 64.0574 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 2.81% 73.115 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY -1.46% 14.28 Delayed Quote.209.68%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.70% 56900 End-of-day quote.1.97%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -2.14% 45.72 Delayed Quote.42.68%
WIRECARD AG -1.36% 1.8902 Delayed Quote.-98.21%
