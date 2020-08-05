Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Signal Prices

New details are emerging about how much drugmakers J&J and Moderna are charging for coronavirus vaccines, with prices spanning from several dollars a dose to more than $70 for a regimen. 

 
Health, Motor Insurers Benefit From Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Whether an insurer benefited or was harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic depends on what the company was insuring. 

 
Lawmakers Seek Records on Planned Kodak Loan

Democrat-led congressional committees are seeking records from Eastman Kodak and the government office that announced a potential $765 million loan to the onetime photo giant, the latest sign of scrutiny on the company and its part in a plan to restore some domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. 

 
Barrick Gold Considers Switching Primary Stock Listing to NYSE

The Canadian mining company's CEO said shifting to New York from Toronto would be a way to reach more investors, though there are currently no plans to make the move. 

 
Teva Pharmaceutical: Value at Last

As turmoil subsides at Teva Pharmaceutical, the shares are starting to look enticing. 

 
Wayfair Posts Profit as Online Pandemic Shoppers Spend on Their Homes

Online furniture seller Wayfair turned a profit for the first time since going public in 2014, breaking a string of losses, as more house-bound online shoppers bought home goods during the pandemic. 

 
'Harry Potter' Bolts HBO Max for Peacock

AT&T's HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter franchise to Comcast's Peacock later this month, the result of a television-rights deal reached at a time when neither company had a streaming service in the works. 

 
Samsung Unveils Flagship Galaxy Note 20 With $1,000 Price Tag

Samsung's newest flagship devices come with 5G, bigger screens, faster processing power-and a lower price point to buy in. 

 
Discovery Revenue Falls as Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Ad Revenue

Revenue at the parent company of networks including HGTV, Food Network and TLC fell about 12% to $2.54 billion in the quarter ended June 30. 

 
Tinder Owner Match Group Lights Up the Pandemic

Match's second-quarter results weren't love at first sight for investors, but they deserved a good second look.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.23% 39.61 Delayed Quote.60.49%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 2.08% 72.51 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY 4.17% 14.99 Delayed Quote.209.68%
MODERNA, INC. -3.69% 75.72 Delayed Quote.301.12%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.70% 56900 End-of-day quote.1.97%
WAYFAIR INC. 2.77% 299.67 Delayed Quote.221.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pWonderful world of Disney boosts Wall Street
RE
04:00pDollar dips as stocks gain on strong earnings, stimulus hopes
RE
03:57pQ&A-Fresh U.S. virus relief package to be about $1.5 trln - TS Lombard
RE
03:57pDollar dips as stocks gain on strong earnings, stimulus hopes
RE
03:44pU.s. secretary of state mike pompeo says will leave on monday for a visit to the czech republic, slovenia , austria and poland
RE
03:35pU.S. court allows Dakota Access pipeline to keep running, permit status unclear
RE
03:35pU.S. Justice Dept asks court to block California net neutrality law
RE
03:35pU.s. justice department asks court to block california's state net neutrality law -- court filing
RE
03:26pFed policymakers say pickup in infections slowing U.S. economic recovery
RE
03:17pChanging Compensation Costs in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area – June 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group