Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Signal Prices

New details are emerging about how much drugmakers J&J and Moderna are charging for coronavirus vaccines, with prices spanning from several dollars a dose to more than $70 for a regimen.

Health, Motor Insurers Benefit From Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Whether an insurer benefited or was harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic depends on what the company was insuring.

Lawmakers Seek Records on Planned Kodak Loan

Democrat-led congressional committees are seeking records from Eastman Kodak and the government office that announced a potential $765 million loan to the onetime photo giant, the latest sign of scrutiny on the company and its part in a plan to restore some domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Barrick Gold Considers Switching Primary Stock Listing to NYSE

The Canadian mining company's CEO said shifting to New York from Toronto would be a way to reach more investors, though there are currently no plans to make the move.

Teva Pharmaceutical: Value at Last

As turmoil subsides at Teva Pharmaceutical, the shares are starting to look enticing.

Wayfair Posts Profit as Online Pandemic Shoppers Spend on Their Homes

Online furniture seller Wayfair turned a profit for the first time since going public in 2014, breaking a string of losses, as more house-bound online shoppers bought home goods during the pandemic.

'Harry Potter' Bolts HBO Max for Peacock

AT&T's HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter franchise to Comcast's Peacock later this month, the result of a television-rights deal reached at a time when neither company had a streaming service in the works.

Samsung Unveils Flagship Galaxy Note 20 With $1,000 Price Tag

Samsung's newest flagship devices come with 5G, bigger screens, faster processing power-and a lower price point to buy in.

Discovery Revenue Falls as Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Ad Revenue

Revenue at the parent company of networks including HGTV, Food Network and TLC fell about 12% to $2.54 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

Tinder Owner Match Group Lights Up the Pandemic

Match's second-quarter results weren't love at first sight for investors, but they deserved a good second look.