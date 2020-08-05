Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/05/2020 | 10:15pm BST
Teladoc Health Sets $18.5 Billion Acquisition

The provider of virtual-care services has agreed to buy Livongo Health, whose technology helps monitor and manage chronic conditions in patients. 

 
Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Signal Prices

New details are emerging about how much drugmakers J&J and Moderna are charging for coronavirus vaccines, with prices spanning from several dollars a dose to more than $70 for a regimen. 

 
Health, Motor Insurers Benefit From Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Whether an insurer benefited or was harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic depends on what the company was insuring. 

 
Nick Khan Leaves Creative Artist Agency to Join World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment hired Nick Khan of Creative Artist Agency as its new president and chief revenue officer. 

 
Lawmakers Seek Records on Planned Kodak Loan

Democrat-led congressional committees are seeking records from Eastman Kodak and the government office that announced a potential $765 million loan to the onetime photo giant, the latest sign of scrutiny on the company and its part in a plan to restore some domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. 

 
Barrick Gold Considers Switching Primary Stock Listing to NYSE

The Canadian mining company's CEO said shifting to New York from Toronto would be a way to reach more investors, though there are currently no plans to make the move. 

 
Teva Pharmaceutical: Value at Last

As turmoil subsides at Teva Pharmaceutical, the shares are starting to look enticing. 

 
Wayfair Posts Profit as Online Pandemic Shoppers Spend on Their Homes

Online furniture seller Wayfair turned a profit for the first time since going public in 2014, breaking a string of losses, as more house-bound online shoppers bought home goods during the pandemic. 

 
'Harry Potter' Bolts HBO Max for Peacock

AT&T's HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter franchise to Comcast's Peacock later this month, the result of a television-rights deal reached at a time when neither company had a streaming service in the works. 

 
Samsung Unveils Flagship Galaxy Note 20 With $1,000 Price Tag

Samsung's newest flagship devices come with 5G, bigger screens, faster processing power-and a lower price point to buy in.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.28% 39.6 Delayed Quote.60.49%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 2.08% 72.56 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY 3.47% 14.9 Delayed Quote.209.68%
LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. -11.40% 128.06 Delayed Quote.476.74%
MODERNA, INC. -3.39% 75.8 Delayed Quote.301.12%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.70% 56900 End-of-day quote.1.97%
TELADOC HEALTH, INC. -19.01% 202.01 Delayed Quote.197.92%
WAYFAIR INC. 3.63% 301.4 Delayed Quote.221.84%
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 2.14% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
