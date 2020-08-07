Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. 

 
News Corp Posts Wider Loss as Coronavirus Pummels Advertising Revenue

News Corp posted a wider loss in its latest quarter as advertising revenue halved amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than offsetting profit growth at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones & Co. and at the company's video-subscription unit. 

 
T-Mobile Overtakes AT&T to Become No. 2 Carrier

T-Mobile US said it vaulted ahead of rival AT&T Inc. in the race for wireless customers to become the country's second-largest cellphone carrier. 

 
Uber Ridership Fails to Recover as Pandemic Drives Another Big Loss

Uber Technologies posted another big loss with little sign of recovery in its core ride-hailing business as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, though stay-at-home orders have fueled company's food-delivery business. 

 
AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China

AstraZeneca has agreed to have a Chinese drugmaker produce hundreds of millions of doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine for use in China if it is approved by regulators there, a deal that expands China's access to potential vaccine options. 

 
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Valued at $17.3 Billion After Latest Funding Round

Epic Games, the company behind the blockbuster videogame "Fortnite," has raised $1.78 billion in the latest round of investment, including a previously disclosed $250 million investment from Sony Corp. 

 
Hedge Fund Leading Battle Over Neiman Marcus's MyTheresa Faces Inquiry

A prominent hedge-fund manager has been accused of using his influence at investment bank Jefferies to profit from buying shares in MyTheresa, a Neiman Marcus e-commerce spinoff. 

 
News Corp Has Considered Alternatives for Storyful Unit, Including Possible Sale

News Corp has considered strategic alternatives for its Storyful unit, including a possible sale, as part of broader efforts to streamline the company, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
NYSE Owner Agrees to Buy Mortgage-Software Firm Ellie Mae

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a landmark bet by the exchange giant on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry. 

 
Travel Companies Continue to Suffer: Earnings at a Glance

Earnings reported after the closing bell showed continued devastation for travel companies like Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor as well as the ride-hailing business of Uber Technologies.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aONGC sells Oct-loading Russian Sokol crude at three-month-low spot premium - sources
RE
06:36aCash-short U.S. biofuel industry cuts lobbying even as Iowa looms large in election
RE
06:34aChina soybean imports rise 18% through July as Brazilian cargoes arrive
RE
06:20aChina July rare earth exports sink to lowest since Jan 2015
RE
06:19aMalaysia June Jobless Rate Fell to 4.9% as Economy Reopened
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:08aChina's blue-chip csi300 index and shanghai composite index both fall more than 2% in afternoon session
RE
06:00aJapan's coincident index rises 3.5 points in June
RE
05:54aDollar bounces, yuan stung by Trump's Tiktok and WeChat ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : tells inquiry Australia sacred cave blast worth $135 million
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump issues bans on China's TikTok, WeChat, stoking tension with Beijing
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : says found nothing to show ex-CEO sought to block caves blast
4EXCLUSIVE: BP poised to sell 'stranded assets' even if oil prices rally
5CORBION NV : CORBION : Second Quarter
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group