Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations.

News Corp Posts Wider Loss as Coronavirus Pummels Advertising Revenue

News Corp posted a wider loss in its latest quarter as advertising revenue halved amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than offsetting profit growth at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones & Co. and at the company's video-subscription unit.

T-Mobile Overtakes AT&T to Become No. 2 Carrier

T-Mobile US said it vaulted ahead of rival AT&T Inc. in the race for wireless customers to become the country's second-largest cellphone carrier.

Uber Ridership Fails to Recover as Pandemic Drives Another Big Loss

Uber Technologies posted another big loss with little sign of recovery in its core ride-hailing business as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, though stay-at-home orders have fueled company's food-delivery business.

AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China

AstraZeneca has agreed to have a Chinese drugmaker produce hundreds of millions of doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine for use in China if it is approved by regulators there, a deal that expands China's access to potential vaccine options.

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Valued at $17.3 Billion After Latest Funding Round

Epic Games, the company behind the blockbuster videogame "Fortnite," has raised $1.78 billion in the latest round of investment, including a previously disclosed $250 million investment from Sony Corp.

Hedge Fund Leading Battle Over Neiman Marcus's MyTheresa Faces Inquiry

A prominent hedge-fund manager has been accused of using his influence at investment bank Jefferies to profit from buying shares in MyTheresa, a Neiman Marcus e-commerce spinoff.

News Corp Has Considered Alternatives for Storyful Unit, Including Possible Sale

News Corp has considered strategic alternatives for its Storyful unit, including a possible sale, as part of broader efforts to streamline the company, a person familiar with the matter said.

NYSE Owner Agrees to Buy Mortgage-Software Firm Ellie Mae

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a landmark bet by the exchange giant on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry.

Travel Companies Continue to Suffer: Earnings at a Glance

Earnings reported after the closing bell showed continued devastation for travel companies like Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor as well as the ride-hailing business of Uber Technologies.