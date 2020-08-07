Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Property Companies Hit by Pandemic, Start to See Turnaround: Earnings at a Glance

Property companies reported results, showing hits taken from the Covid-19 pandemic -- and a turnaround as lockdowns lifted. 

 
U.S. Broadens Attack on Chinese Internet Giants With WeChat Order

The Trump administration is widening its attack against Chinese internet giants by targeting a social media app, WeChat, that is used daily by ordinary Chinese but by few Americans, further dividing the global internet. 

 
Pfizer to Manufacture Gilead's Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment

Pfizer has signed a multi-year deal to manufacture remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed by Gilead Sciences that has been approved for limited use as a treatment for Covid-19. 

 
Singapore Police Bring First Charges Linked to Wirecard

Singapore police brought their first criminal charges against an individual linked to the suspected fraud at Wirecard AG, the one-time German technology star that collapsed at the end of June after admitting more than $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet was fake. 

 
UPS Plans Hefty Holiday Fees for Large Shippers

United Parcel Service plans to impose hefty fees on big shippers during the holiday season, reflecting the added complexity and cost of an expected crush of online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. 

 
Goldman Sachs Restates Earnings After $3.9 Billion Malaysia Settlement

Goldman Sachs restated its second-quarter earnings lower after reaching a $3.9 billion settlement with the government of Malaysia to resolve an investigation into its work for a corrupt investment fund. 

 
Finally, a Path Emerges to European Bank Mergers

Intesa Sanpaolo's successful pursuit of Italian peer UBI shows that local consolidation is possible, and barriers to cross-border deals may be slipping too. 

 
Gates Foundation Teams Up With Vaccine Maker to Produce $3 Covid-19 Shots

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said it's backing the world's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, to churn out 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for poorer countries. 

 
Tencent Stock Drops After Firm Is Targeted by Trump Executive Order

Shares of Tencent Holdings plunged as much as 10%, hours after President Trump signed an executive order that would bar U.S. entities from transacting with the Chinese internet giant.

ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.44% 69.11 Delayed Quote.5.89%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.20% 4382 End-of-day quote.3.74%
PFIZER, INC. 0.62% 38.5016 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.04% 527.5 End-of-day quote.40.44%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.58% 205.575 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 7.09% 155.85 Delayed Quote.24.27%
WIRECARD AG -3.16% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-98.27%
