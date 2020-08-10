Covid-19 Continues to Hit Travel-Related Industries: Earnings at a Glance

Covid-19 continued to hit travel-related industries, with multiple companies reporting quarterly results dragged down by the pandemic.

IAC/InterActive Bets $1 Billion on 12% MGM Resorts Stake

IAC/InterActiveCorp. has spent just over $1 billion to build a 12% stake in MGM Resorts and plans to help the casino operator expand its online-gambling business.

Kodak Shares Fall as Planned $765 Million Loan Is Put on Ice

Kodak shares lost more than a quarter of their value Monday after news that a planned $765 million loan to the company was put on hold amid congressional and regulatory scrutiny.

Disney Investors Could Look Goofy Soon

Investors rushing to ride Disney on the hope of pandemic recovery could be in for a long and uncomfortable wait.

LCN Capital Reaches Target for North American and European Real Estate Debt Strategies

The New York-based firm has hit its targets of $500 million for LCN North American Fund III LP and EUR500 million ($587.6 million) for LCN European Fund III SLP, the person added.

Target Hits on Winning Formula Amid Covid Pandemic

Surging e-commerce sales at Target during the coronavirus pandemic should translate into a lasting advantage.

Barrick Gold Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Beat

For the second quarter, Barrick reported earnings of 20 cents a share, ahead of consensus estimates calling for 18 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Aramco's Dividend Discipline Isn't Enough

Oil industry investors have been rocked by two jarring dividend cuts this year, but the biggest oil company of them all has stayed the course. That discipline will do little to attract foreigners to Saudi Aramco, though.

McDonald's Sues to Recover Severance From Fired CEO

The fast-food giant is seeking to recoup tens of millions of dollars it paid to Steve Easterbrook in severance and benefits, alleging that he lied to the board about sexual relationships with employees before his ouster last fall.

Nikola Wins Order for 2,500 Electric Garbage Trucks

Nikola says it secured an order to make at least 2,500 electric garbage trucks for refuse giant Republic Services, fulfilling one of the electric-vehicle startup's three major business goals for the year.