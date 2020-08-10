Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Covid-19 Continues to Hit Travel-Related Industries: Earnings at a Glance

Covid-19 continued to hit travel-related industries, with multiple companies reporting quarterly results dragged down by the pandemic. 

 
IAC/InterActive Bets $1 Billion on 12% MGM Resorts Stake

IAC/InterActiveCorp. has spent just over $1 billion to build a 12% stake in MGM Resorts and plans to help the casino operator expand its online-gambling business. 

 
Kodak Shares Fall as Planned $765 Million Loan Is Put on Ice

Kodak shares lost more than a quarter of their value Monday after news that a planned $765 million loan to the company was put on hold amid congressional and regulatory scrutiny. 

 
Disney Investors Could Look Goofy Soon

Investors rushing to ride Disney on the hope of pandemic recovery could be in for a long and uncomfortable wait. 

 
LCN Capital Reaches Target for North American and European Real Estate Debt Strategies

The New York-based firm has hit its targets of $500 million for LCN North American Fund III LP and EUR500 million ($587.6 million) for LCN European Fund III SLP, the person added. 

 
Target Hits on Winning Formula Amid Covid Pandemic

Surging e-commerce sales at Target during the coronavirus pandemic should translate into a lasting advantage. 

 
Barrick Gold Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Beat

For the second quarter, Barrick reported earnings of 20 cents a share, ahead of consensus estimates calling for 18 cents a share, according to FactSet. 

 
Aramco's Dividend Discipline Isn't Enough

Oil industry investors have been rocked by two jarring dividend cuts this year, but the biggest oil company of them all has stayed the course. That discipline will do little to attract foreigners to Saudi Aramco, though. 

 
McDonald's Sues to Recover Severance From Fired CEO

The fast-food giant is seeking to recoup tens of millions of dollars it paid to Steve Easterbrook in severance and benefits, alleging that he lied to the board about sexual relationships with employees before his ouster last fall. 

 
Nikola Wins Order for 2,500 Electric Garbage Trucks

Nikola says it secured an order to make at least 2,500 electric garbage trucks for refuse giant Republic Services, fulfilling one of the electric-vehicle startup's three major business goals for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.62% 38.32 Delayed Quote.59.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 44.91 Delayed Quote.-32.36%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.23% 204.12 Delayed Quote.3.54%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 13.77% 21.65 Delayed Quote.-42.80%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 22.03% 44.81 Delayed Quote.255.82%
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. 0.33% 90.89 Delayed Quote.1.07%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.15% 33.1 End-of-day quote.-6.10%
WTI 0.87% 41.965 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06pUtilities Flat After Mixed Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:05pFederal Budget Deficit Shrank in July -- Update
DJ
05:05pCommunications Services Down After Mixed Earnings Reports -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:04pTech Down Amid Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:03pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:01pIran nuclear deal at risk as U.N. council prepares to vote on arms embargo
RE
04:56pConsumer Cos Up As Investors Buy Into Hard-Hit Travel Cos -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:53pOccidental posts bigger-than-expected loss as pandemic slams oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : IAC : Invests in MGM Resorts International

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group