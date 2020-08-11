GM Financial Chief Steps Down in Surprise Departure

General Motors Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara will leave the auto maker for online commerce firm Stripe, a surprising departure for one of the auto maker's fastest-rising stars.

Kodak Insider Makes Well-Timed Stock Gift of $116 Million to Religious Charity He Started

Board member George Karfunkel's donation, made the same day Kodak's stock peaked, will benefit a Jewish charity he started two years ago.

SoftBank Starts Comeback With $12 Billion Profit, Helped by Sprint Sale

The technology investor recorded a profit of nearly $12 billion in the April-June quarter as gains from disposing former unit Sprint helped it bounce back from its worst year ever.

Qualcomm's 5G Call Is Finally Connecting

Qualcomm has been loudly touting 5G to anyone who would listen for the last few years. Now more than a few have perked up their ears.

Meal-Kit Winner Can Deliver an Extra Serving

Perfect conditions for meal-kit companies won't last forever. But with Covid-19 infections spiking again in key markets and fewer people going on summer vacation, HelloFresh's winning streak can continue for a while longer.

Rocketship.vc Raises $100 Million Fund for Data Focus

Rocketship.vc has raised $100 million for a new fund to invest from the U.S. in startups globally, using data rather than personal connections to find startups and make deals.

Bayer to Buy KaNDy Therapeutics

Bayer will buy U.K.-based biotech KaNDy Therapeutics for an initial $425 million as it looks to expand its women's health-care pipeline.

Uber, Lyft Ordered to Classify Drivers as Employees

A California judge said ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft shouldn't classify their drivers as independent contractors, citing the state's gig-worker law that went into effect this year.

Hertz Sold $29 Million in Stock Before SEC Stepped In

The bankrupt rental-car company raised $29 million selling its likely worthless stock before regulators dissuaded it from selling more.

Simon Sees Profit Nearly Halved as Mall Traffic Thins: Earnings at a Glance

Mall landlord Simon Property Group saw its profits nearly halved as the coronavirus kept traffic away. Cannabis company Tilray, meanwhile, said revenue rose, but its loss widened.