Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 11:16am EDT
GM Financial Chief Steps Down in Surprise Departure

General Motors Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara will leave the auto maker for online commerce firm Stripe, a surprising departure for one of the auto maker's fastest-rising stars. 

 
Kodak Insider Makes Well-Timed Stock Gift of $116 Million to Religious Charity He Started

Board member George Karfunkel's donation, made the same day Kodak's stock peaked, will benefit a Jewish charity he started two years ago. 

 
SoftBank Starts Comeback With $12 Billion Profit, Helped by Sprint Sale

The technology investor recorded a profit of nearly $12 billion in the April-June quarter as gains from disposing former unit Sprint helped it bounce back from its worst year ever. 

 
Qualcomm's 5G Call Is Finally Connecting

Qualcomm has been loudly touting 5G to anyone who would listen for the last few years. Now more than a few have perked up their ears. 

 
Meal-Kit Winner Can Deliver an Extra Serving

Perfect conditions for meal-kit companies won't last forever. But with Covid-19 infections spiking again in key markets and fewer people going on summer vacation, HelloFresh's winning streak can continue for a while longer. 

 
Rocketship.vc Raises $100 Million Fund for Data Focus

Rocketship.vc has raised $100 million for a new fund to invest from the U.S. in startups globally, using data rather than personal connections to find startups and make deals. 

 
Bayer to Buy KaNDy Therapeutics

Bayer will buy U.K.-based biotech KaNDy Therapeutics for an initial $425 million as it looks to expand its women's health-care pipeline. 

 
Uber, Lyft Ordered to Classify Drivers as Employees

A California judge said ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft shouldn't classify their drivers as independent contractors, citing the state's gig-worker law that went into effect this year. 

 
Hertz Sold $29 Million in Stock Before SEC Stepped In

The bankrupt rental-car company raised $29 million selling its likely worthless stock before regulators dissuaded it from selling more. 

 
Simon Sees Profit Nearly Halved as Mall Traffic Thins: Earnings at a Glance

Mall landlord Simon Property Group saw its profits nearly halved as the coronavirus kept traffic away. Cannabis company Tilray, meanwhile, said revenue rose, but its loss widened.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -1.30% 6.07 Delayed Quote.-9.14%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -1.47% 13.41 Delayed Quote.-59.29%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 0.00% 0.24 Delayed Quote.-55.56%
BAYER AG 1.77% 57.51 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.05% 23.45 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -2.32% 7.57 Delayed Quote.-22.17%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.36% 28.877 Delayed Quote.-23.55%
HEXO CORP. -1.05% 0.94 Delayed Quote.-54.11%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 1.03% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
LYFT, INC. -0.64% 30.855 Delayed Quote.-27.82%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 1.69% 1.81 Delayed Quote.-44.20%
QUALCOMM, INC. 0.71% 107.07 Delayed Quote.20.55%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 3.93% 67.875 Delayed Quote.-56.05%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -5.38% 0.44 Delayed Quote.-38.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.215 Delayed Quote.-65.87%
TILRAY, INC. -12.30% 6.99 Delayed Quote.-53.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aCALIFORNIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Friendship with California More Important than Ever in Global Pandemic Fallout
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11aEXCLUSIVE : How Venezuela lost three oil supertankers to its Chinese partner
RE
11:01aU.S. producer prices rebound in July; trend remains weak amid fragile demand
RE
11:00aFrench privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok
RE
10:55aOil gains on U.S. stimulus hopes and demand recovery
RE
10:53aJ&J eyes 1 billion doses of potential COVID-19 shot in 2021, weighs challenge trials
RE
10:50aDollar falls; euro tops $1.18 after sentiment survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : 2020 Half Year Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group