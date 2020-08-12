Lyft Ridership, Revenue Drop Amid Rising Coronavirus Infections

Lyft reported a dramatic drop in riders and revenue in the second quarter, as rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and prolonged shutdowns weighed in on its results.

College Football Postponements Jeopardize Fox, ESPN Ad Bonanza

The TV networks stand to miss out on hundreds of hours of Saturday sports programming and big chunks of advertising revenue this fall if the bulk of college football's season doesn't happen until next year.

Pandemic Continues to Hurt Restaurant Companies: Earnings at a Glance

Financial results in the restaurant industry showed the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.

As Trump Administration Seeks WeChat Restrictions, Tencent Profit Surges

The Chinese internet giant played down threats from potential U.S. curbs on its flagship app, as higher spending through Tencent's services and games drove better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs Vies for GM's Credit Card, Betting on Connected Cars

The Wall Street firm is among a small number of bidders for the auto maker's credit-card business, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, according to people familiar with the matter. Barclays is also in the running.

Sumner Redstone Dies at 97; Media Mogul Who Said 'Content Is King'

Sumner Redstone, who turned his family's movie-theater company into a global media empire spanning television, movies, radio and books, has died.

NFL Executive and League's Highest-Ranking Woman Steps Down

NFL chief operating officer Maryann Turcke, the No. 2 at the league offices, is stepping down from her position as part of a broader shake-up inside the NFL's headquarters.

Off-Price Retailer Stein Mart Files for Bankruptcy

Stein Mart has filed for bankruptcy with plans to permanently close all or most stores, becoming the latest distressed department-store chain to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nautilus Is Too Pumped Up

The Covid fitness-equipment boom has caused the company's stock to surge, but shareholders have reason to sweat.

Aerospace Suppliers Brace for Hard Landing

Companies that make parts for Boeing and Airbus jets, and provide airlines with everything from engine spares to window shades, are shrinking rapidly in the wake of the pandemic-driven travel downturn.