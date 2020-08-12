J.C. Penney Landlords Nearing Deal to Buy Bankrupt Retailer

Two of J.C. Penney's largest landlords have emerged as the leading contenders to acquire the department-store chain's retail business out of bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook and Other Tech Giants Gird for Chaotic Election

Social-media platforms are talking with federal officials as President Trump questions the legitimacy of voting by mail.

Cisco to Pursue Deep Cost Cuts in Corporate Tech-Spending Slowdown

Networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc. posted its first annual revenue decline in three years and said it would pursue deep cost cuts as customer priorities have shifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft Ridership, Revenue Drop Amid Rising Coronavirus Infections

Lyft reported a dramatic drop in riders and revenue in the second quarter, as rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and prolonged shutdowns weighed in on its results.

Waystar Agrees to Buy eSolutions at $1.3 Billion Valuation

Health-care payments business Waystar has agreed to acquire eSolutions in a deal that values the revenue cycle management provider at around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Revlon Lenders Sue Over 'Theft' of $1.8 Billion Loan Collateral

Revlon faces a lawsuit alleging the cosmetics company siphoned off valuable intellectual property that had been pledged to investors, depriving them of the collateral they bargained for.

As Trump Administration Seeks WeChat Restrictions, Tencent Profit Surges

The Chinese internet giant played down threats from potential U.S. curbs on its flagship app, as higher spending through Tencent's services and games drove better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter.

Water Street and JLL Partners Add $50 Million to Thread Commitments

The new money comes around a year after the private-equity firms bought the remote clinical-trial technology provider.

Lyft Ridership Takes Big Turn Lower: Earnings at a Glance

Ride-hailing company Lyft said active riders fell to 8.7 million in the quarter, down from 21.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Cisco Systems, meanwhile, said sales fell 9%.

College Football Postponements Jeopardize Fox, ESPN Ad Bonanza

The TV networks stand to miss out on hundreds of hours of Saturday sports programming and big chunks of advertising revenue this fall if the bulk of college football's season doesn't happen until next year.