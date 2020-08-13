Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fashion's Big Question: What to Do With All Those Unsold Clothes?

Apparel companies, from elite fashion houses to mass-market chains, are saddled with an inventory glut following monthslong closures during the pandemic. Now, they are trying to get rid of the excess without angering waste-conscious consumers-or harming their brands. 

 
Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault. 

 
Company Fined for Importing Sweetener U.S. Says Was Made with Chinese Prison Labor

A U.S. importer has been fined $575,000 for importing powdered food sweetener that was made by prison labor in China, in violation of federal trade laws, the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection said Thursday. 

 
Avis Budget Group CFO to Step Down After 18 Months in Position

John F. North III is stepping down after 18 months in the position to pursue other interests, the car-rental company said. Avis board member Brian Choi will succeed him. 

 
Corporate America Worries WeChat Ban Could Hit Business

More than a dozen major U.S. multinational companies raised concerns in a call with White House officials Tuesday about the potentially broad scope and impact of Mr. Trump's executive order targeting WeChat. 

 
U-Haul Owner Is Set for Big Move

Initially frozen in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, American consumers might mobilize as remote-work policies spread, reviving shares of U-Haul parent company Amerco. 

 
Fatburger Owner to Acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 Million

Fat Brands is buying burger chain Johnny Rockets, expanding its stable of restaurant brands in a bet that casual-dining demand will bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hunt for Ex-Wirecard Executive Goes Public in Germany

Investigators are asking the public to help them find Jan Marsalek, the elusive former Wirecard executive who prosecutors suspect played a central role in inflating the fintech company's results by booking fake income for years. 

 
Amazon Cleared for Space Launch, but Broadband Questions Remain

Its plan to spend more than $10 billion on internet-beaming satellites has industry insiders guessing about which markets the company plans to serve. 

 
Search For Next Tesla Fuels Rally in Chinese Auto Stocks

Makers of plug-in vehicles have led the advance amid a recovery in car sales in China and hopes that electric vehicles will become widely adopted.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERCO -0.79% 355.84 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC -2.12% 30.31 Delayed Quote.-39.72%
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -2.79% 30.65 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
FAT BRANDS INC. 135.84% 8.1999 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
TESLA, INC. 4.63% 1628.1499 Delayed Quote.271.66%
WIRECARD AG -11.55% 1.424 Delayed Quote.-98.50%
