Luxury Goods Hit by Pandemic, Start to See Turnaround -- Earnings at a Glance

Luxury goods companies reported financial results, posting losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while also noting signs of a turnaround.

Mexico, Argentina to Produce Potential AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Mexico and Argentina have reached agreement with AstraZeneca to produce for Latin America the Covid-19 vaccine that it is developing with Oxford University.

'Fortnite' Creator Aims to Bypass Apple, Google Fees

Epic Games is rolling out a mobile payments system for users that will circumvent fees that Apple and Google charge developers for downloads.

Fashion's Big Question: What to Do With All Those Unsold Clothes?

Apparel companies, from elite fashion houses to mass-market chains, are saddled with an inventory glut following monthslong closures during the pandemic. Now, they are trying to get rid of the excess without angering waste-conscious consumers-or harming their brands.

Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault.

Company Fined for Importing Sweetener U.S. Says Was Made with Chinese Prison Labor

A U.S. importer has been fined $575,000 for importing powdered food sweetener that was made by prison labor in China, in violation of federal trade laws, the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection said Thursday.

Avis Budget Group CFO to Step Down After 18 Months in Position

John F. North III is stepping down after 18 months in the position to pursue other interests, the car-rental company said. Avis board member Brian Choi will succeed him.

Corporate America Worries WeChat Ban Could Hit Business

More than a dozen major U.S. multinational companies raised concerns in a call with White House officials Tuesday about the potentially broad scope and impact of Mr. Trump's executive order targeting WeChat.

U-Haul Owner Is Set for Big Move

Initially frozen in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, American consumers might mobilize as remote-work policies spread, reviving shares of U-Haul parent company Amerco.

Fatburger Owner to Acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 Million

Fat Brands is buying burger chain Johnny Rockets, expanding its stable of restaurant brands in a bet that casual-dining demand will bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.