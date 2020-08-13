Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Luxury Goods Hit by Pandemic, Start to See Turnaround -- Earnings at a Glance

Luxury goods companies reported financial results, posting losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while also noting signs of a turnaround. 

 
Mexico, Argentina to Produce Potential AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Mexico and Argentina have reached agreement with AstraZeneca to produce for Latin America the Covid-19 vaccine that it is developing with Oxford University. 

 
'Fortnite' Creator Aims to Bypass Apple, Google Fees

Epic Games is rolling out a mobile payments system for users that will circumvent fees that Apple and Google charge developers for downloads. 

 
Fashion's Big Question: What to Do With All Those Unsold Clothes?

Apparel companies, from elite fashion houses to mass-market chains, are saddled with an inventory glut following monthslong closures during the pandemic. Now, they are trying to get rid of the excess without angering waste-conscious consumers-or harming their brands. 

 
Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault. 

 
Company Fined for Importing Sweetener U.S. Says Was Made with Chinese Prison Labor

A U.S. importer has been fined $575,000 for importing powdered food sweetener that was made by prison labor in China, in violation of federal trade laws, the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection said Thursday. 

 
Avis Budget Group CFO to Step Down After 18 Months in Position

John F. North III is stepping down after 18 months in the position to pursue other interests, the car-rental company said. Avis board member Brian Choi will succeed him. 

 
Corporate America Worries WeChat Ban Could Hit Business

More than a dozen major U.S. multinational companies raised concerns in a call with White House officials Tuesday about the potentially broad scope and impact of Mr. Trump's executive order targeting WeChat. 

 
U-Haul Owner Is Set for Big Move

Initially frozen in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, American consumers might mobilize as remote-work policies spread, reviving shares of U-Haul parent company Amerco. 

 
Fatburger Owner to Acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 Million

Fat Brands is buying burger chain Johnny Rockets, expanding its stable of restaurant brands in a bet that casual-dining demand will bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.17% 1525.12 Delayed Quote.12.53%
AMERCO -0.74% 356 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC -2.04% 30.31 Delayed Quote.-39.72%
APPLE INC. 2.52% 463.3414 Delayed Quote.48.99%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.01% 8542 Delayed Quote.14.36%
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -0.04% 31.51 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.29% 86.3939 Delayed Quote.27.36%
FAT BRANDS INC. 101.98% 7.0501 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.08% 73.1 Delayed Quote.21.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pDART DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT AUTHORITY : Texas GLO Awarded DART CNG Fuel Contract
PU
01:04pU.S. hits fiscal cliff with jobs, economic recovery in the balance
RE
12:47pDaimler agrees U.S. settlement over diesel emissions
RE
12:44pU.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission
RE
12:32pU.S. STATE DEPARTMENT : China took no action to address U.S. concerns
RE
12:14pU.S. recruits scientists abroad for COVID-19 vaccine trials, pledges access to supply
RE
11:59aKudlow sees single-digit unemployment in August, 'V' recovery
RE
11:55aUae senior official says have always looked at u.s. role in middle east positively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
3HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group