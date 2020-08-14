Why Was 'Fortnite' Removed From Apple and Google App Stores?

Players of the popular videogame have been drawn into an off-screen battle between its maker, Epic Games, and tech giants over fee payments. Here is a look at what's involved in the dispute.

U.S. Postal Service Plans 'Peak' Surcharges for Domestic Parcels

The U.S. Postal Service plans to add new fees onto commercial packages starting in October as it looks to offset the increased expenses from coronavirus and surge in volume expected from holiday shoppers.

DraftKings Posts Wider Loss Amid Limited Sports Activity

The online-betting company posted a loss of $161.4 million, but said it sees higher revenue as sporting events resume.

Companies Hit by Suspension of Professional Sports -- Earnings at a Glance

Madison Square Garden Sports and DraftKings reported quarterly results, detailing the drag the suspension of sports amid the Covid-19 pandemic had on business.

EU Secures Coronavirus Vaccine Deal With AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca will supply the bloc with up to 400 million doses of its AZD1222 Covid-19 vaccine now in development.

Facebook's Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics

A company executive in the vital market opposed a move to ban a controversial politician who staffers concluded had violated hate-speech rules. Some current and former employees allege the ruling party got favorable treatment.

GM's Efforts to Revive Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Denied

A federal judge denied a motion by General Motors to revive its civil-racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Amazon Faces Antitrust Probe in Canada

Canada's antitrust watchdog has launched a civil investigation into whether Amazon.com is abusing its dominant position in the retail sector in its treatment of independent sellers using its site.

Novavax, J&J Ink Covid-19 Vaccine Deals With U.K.

Novavax Inc. and Johnson & Johnson said Friday they have agreed to provide tens of millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines to the U.K. for undisclosed sums, as countries move to secure supplies of the shots.

Senators Ask FTC to Investigate TikTok Data Collection

Two U.S. senators have asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok's data collection practices after a Wall Street Journal article showed that the company covertly collected data on millions of users through a method that appeared to violate Google's policies.