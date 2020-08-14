McKesson Tapped to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines in U.S.

One of the world's largest drug wholesalers and the biggest vaccine middleman in the U.S. will be a main distributor of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide should the shots prove to work safely, federal health officials said.

German Market Watchdog Let Staff Trade in Wirecard Shares

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade Wirecard shares while it was investigating the company, putting the spotlight again on an agency that has come under scrutiny for ignoring red flags about the now insolvent fintech giant for a decade.

Rent the Runway to Close All Retail Stores Permanently

Clothing retail startup Rent the Runway said it would permanently close its five retail locations, which it had shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Probes Former NASA Official's Contacts With Boeing Executive

The criminal inquiry focuses on whether a NASA official improperly shared information about a lunar-lander project with an executive at Boeing, which acted on his guidance.

Why Was 'Fortnite' Removed From Apple and Google App Stores?

Players of the popular videogame have been drawn into a battle between its maker, Epic Games, and tech giants over fee payments.

U.S. Postal Service Plans 'Peak' Surcharges for Domestic Parcels

The U.S. Postal Service plans to add new fees onto commercial packages starting in October as it looks to offset the increased expenses from coronavirus and surge in volume expected from holiday shoppers.

DraftKings Posts Wider Loss Amid Limited Sports Activity

The online-betting company posted a loss of $161.4 million, but said it sees higher revenue as sporting events resume.

Companies Hit by Suspension of Professional Sports -- Earnings at a Glance

Madison Square Garden Sports and DraftKings reported quarterly results, detailing the drag the suspension of sports amid the Covid-19 pandemic had on business.

EU Secures Coronavirus Vaccine Deal With AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca will supply the bloc with up to 400 million doses of its AZD1222 Covid-19 vaccine now in development.

Facebook's Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics

A company executive in the vital market opposed a move to ban a controversial politician who staffers concluded had violated hate-speech rules. Some current and former employees allege the ruling party got favorable treatment.